‘First Light’, ‘Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man’, ‘Beast of War’ lead local contingent at MIFF

Australia’s first co-production with the Philippines is one of ten films contesting the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF)’s $140,000 Bright Horizons Award this year, with the full line-up for next month’s event revealed this evening.

James J. Robinson’s First Light, which stars Ruby Ruiz as an elderly nun forced to confront the muddied ethics of an institution she dedicated her life to following the death of a construction worker, will go up against films from Japan, Chile, Georgia, Columbia, the US, UK, Germany, and Thailand for the prize, awarded to emerging directors.

The Majella Productions film is part of an Australian contingent that includes Andrew Farrell’s rock documentary Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man and Kiah Roache Turner’s WWII action thriller Beast of War, both of which will have their world premiere at the festival.

Overall, this year’s MIFF will screen over 275 screen projects across 18 days, starting with the Australian premiere of Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, starring Rose Byrne, at the Opening Night Gala on Thursday, August 7.

Speaking to IF, MIFF artistic director Al Cossar said this year’s line-up was an “incredible, epic, expansive, eclectic articulation of world cinema, Australian cinema and cinema treasures”.

“We always try to design a festival program that hopefully builds people’s curiosity and confidence with our festival, but beyond that, with the world of cinema in total, that builds a love of film at MIFF,” he said.

“There are festival blockbusters there. There’s a lot that is screening in Australian premiere, and that might be lesser known to people, but certainly [one of the] joys of the festival is to roll the dice and to see something that you would usually not see or engage with, and to find thosespecial things that are meaningful and connective to you among the festival program.”

Outside of First Light and the previously announced If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, this year’s Bright Horizons field includes two South American Cannes Un Certain Regard winners – Diego Céspedes’ The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo and Columbian director Simón Mesa Soto’s A Poet.

Of the debut features competing for the prize, there is Harris Dickinson’s Urchin; German director Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling; and Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke’s A Useful Ghost.

The are also a number of second features contesting the prize, including Andrew Patterson’s 1960s-set small-town crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, starring Matthew McConaughey, Kurt Russell, and Angelina LookingGlass; and Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Venice Special Jury Prize winner April.

Scottish writer-director and producer Charlotte Wells, whose debut feature Aftersun was selected for the inaugural Bright Horizons competition in 2022, will serve as jury president, overseeing a panel that includes actress, writer, and performer, Tamala; US filmmaker and actor Alex Ross Perry; Greek filmmaker, writer, and producer Athina Rachel Tsangari; IMDb founder and executive chairman Col Needham; Vietnamese- Australian author and screenwriter Nam Le; and Australian composer and musician Caitlin Yeo.

‘Beast of War’.

Leading the local contingent outside of competition is the aforementioned Beast of War, which picks up with a group of young Australian soldiers, including Indigenous soldier Leo (Mark Coles Smith) and 17-year-old Will (Joel Nankervis), who must survive adrift at sea while being hunted by a monstrous great white shark. Bronte Pictures’ Blake Northfield and Pictures in Paradise’s Chris Brown produced the film, which was shot in the Northern Rivers and Brisbane.

Making their way to Melbourne after shining on the international festival circuit are Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s Teddy Award-winning animated comedy Lesbian Space Princess, Zoe Pepper’s Tribeca-selected Birthright, Samuel Van Grinsven’s New Zealand-shot psychological thriller Went Up the Hill, and Zak Hilditch’s survival thriller We Bury the Dead.

They join other local narrative titles, such as James Litchfield’s Alphabet Lane, which stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey

and Nicholas Denton as an isolated couple that reinvigorate their relationship with parallel imaginary correspondences; Adrian Ortega’s Westgate, a drama told over a single day featuring Sarah Nicolazzo as a single mother in Melbourne’s working-class west, and Claudia Dzienny’s ‘zom-com’ Zombucha!, about a trendy café where the signature brew turns customers into the walking dead.

Australian documentary highlights include Constantine Costi’s deep dive into world championship of porridge making, The Golden Spurtle; Yaara Bou Melhem’s Yurlu | Country, which follows late Banjima Elder Maitland Parker’s fight for the rehabilitation of his homelands from asbestos contamination; and Adam Kamien’s Surviving Malka Leifer, a true crime story documenting the struggle undertaken by three sisters and their supporters to bring the disgraced pedophile principal back to Australia and help carve out a path for fellow survivors.

‘Yurlu | Country’.

There is also David Anthony Ngo and Erin Williams-Weir’s Never Get Busted!, which follows a highly decorated Texas narcotics officer who turned on the police force by busting crooked cops and teaching drug users how to hide their stash and Shannon Swan’s Signorinella: Little Miss, a documentary following the unsung contributions of Italian migrant women that will make its world premiere.

Following its Sydney Film Prize win last month, Jafar Panahi’s Iranian drama It was Just an Accident forms part of the headliner thread alongside Eva Victor’s A24-backed dramedy Sorry, Baby, Richard Linklater-directed titles Blue Moon and Nouvelle Vague, Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology of Water, Shih-Ching Tsou’s Left-Handed Girl, Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind, Oliver Laxe’s Sirat, Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors, Michael Angelo Covino’s Splitsville, Robin Campillo’s Enzo, Hlynur Pálmason’s The Love That Remains, Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail, and a special preview of Ari Aster’s Eddington.

MIFF will also screen Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz’s Jacinda Ardern-focused documentary Prime Minister as part of its Premiere With Purpose gala on August 14, and stage a Family Gala screening of Aaron Blabey’s The Bad Guys 2 on Sunday, August 17.

Other special events include the MIFF Awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, August 23, at Rydges Melbourne, and the MIFF Shorts Award ceremony on Friday, August 15, at ACMI.

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale to the general public from 9am on Tuesday, July 15. Visit the MIFF website to explore the full program.