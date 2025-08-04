‘Fisk’, Lynne McGranger lauded at Logies

The third season of ABC comedy Fisk led the charge at last night’s TV Week Logie Awards, winning five statues, including Best Scripted Comedy.

The cast of the irreverent comedy swept the acting categories, taking home Best Lead Actress in a Comedy (Kitty Flanagan), Best Lead Actor in a Comedy (Aaron Chen), Best Supporting Actor (Glenn Butcher), and Best Supporting Actress (Julia Zemiro).

There was also some overdue recognition for Home and Away‘s Lynnne McGranger, who was awarded Best Lead Actress in a Drama and the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television – her first win in either category – for her portrayal of Summer Bay resident Irene Roberts.

McGranger, who is finishing up on the soap this month after more than 30 years, told the crowd during her Gold Logie speech that she worked with “the best crew in the world bar none”.

“When I was finishing up, I had to work some probably 13 or 14-hour days – I whinged like a bitch,” she said.

“These guys do this week in and week out, and, sure, they whinge a little bit, but they are very, very good at their job, and this show has been kept afloat by the wonderful writers and wonderful production. Yeah, it’s a soap, but you know what? It gives Australian actors and crew so much work, and we are so proud of it. Thirty-eight bloody years the thing’s been going for. It just won’t die – it’s fantastic.”

Fellow septuagenarian Sam Neill took out Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his role as Brett Colby SC in Foxtel/Binge drama The Twelve, having previously won Most Popular Actor for the series in 2023.

Of the other streaming titles nominated, See-Saw Films and Picking Scabs’ Victorian-shot drama Apple Cider Vinegar was named Best Miniseries or Telemovie, while Stan Sport was given a nod for its coverage of the Paris Olympic Games along with the 9Network.

The ABC was the big winner of the night, taking out Best Structured Reality Program (Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies), Best Current Affairs Program (Australian Story), Best Children’s Program (Bluey), and Best Drama Program (Return to Paradise).

ABC screen director Jennifer Collins said the broadcaster was thrilled to see its programs and talent recognised across so many genres.

“What a wonderful night for the ABC and for Fisk,” she said.

“We’re absolutely delighted for Kitty and the entire cast. Congratulations to all our teams and production partners.”

This year’s awards, hosted by Sam Pang, did away with the Most Outstanding categories in favour of updated ‘Best’ awards that were determined by a industry judge’s score, according to the set assessment criteria (30 per cent), ratings (20 per cent) and a number of Australian public votes (50 per cent). The Gold Logie, Most Popular Presenter, Most Popular New Talent and a new award for Most Popular News and Current Affairs were determined by audience votes.

Comedian and actress Magda Szubanski, who is undergoing treatment for stage four mantle cell lymphoma, was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame.

TV WEEK Gold Logie – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Winner: Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

Best Entertainment Program

Winner: The Voice, Seven Network

Best Children’s Program

Winner: Bluey, ABC

Best Structured Reality Program

Winner: Muster Dogs: Collies & Kelpies, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Winner: Guy Montgomery, Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee, ABC

Best Competition Reality Program

Winner: LEGO Masters Australia, 9Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Winner: Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, 9Network

Best Lifestyle Progam

Winner: Travel Guides, 9Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Winner: Todd Woodbridge, Tipping Point Australia, Australian Open, The Olympic Games Paris 2024, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, 9Network

Best Current Affairs Program

Winner: Australian Story, ABC

Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter

Winner: Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Winner: Betrayal of Trust, Four Corners, ABC

Best Sports Coverage

Winner: The Olympic Games Paris 2024, 9Network / Stan Sport

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Winner: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Winner: Fisk, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Julia Zemiro, Fisk, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Glenn Butcher, Fisk, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Winner: Aaron Chen, Fisk, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Winner: Kitty Flanagan, Fisk, ABC

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Winner: Sam Neill, The Twelve, BINGE / FOXTEL

TV WEEK Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Winner: Lynne McGranger, Home and Away, Seven Network

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Winner: Apple Cider Vinegar, Netflix

Best Drama Program

Winner: Return To Paradise, ABC