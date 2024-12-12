‘Fisk’ S3 tops ABC non-children’s titles in 2024

The third season of workplace comedy Fisk was the ABC’s top non- children’s title in 2024, according to OzTAM ratings data.

The Origma 45 production, filmed in Melbourne since 2021, returned to the broadcaster in October, with Kitty Flanagan reprising her role as the titular Helen Tudor-Fisk, known for navigating life with a unique charm and no-nonsense perspective.

Joining Flanagan in each episode is the ensemble of Aaron Chen, Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold, John Gaden, and Glenn Butcher.

OzTAM figures indicate the premiere episode of the season has surpassed a total audience of 3 million* and earned the top spot as the all-time highest-rated episode of any non-kids show on the ABC since the total audience methodology was introduced in 2016. To date, the season holds an average audience to date of over 600,000 viewers per episode on ABC iview.

Flanagan, who wrote the episodes with Penny Flanagan and shared directing duties with Tom Peterson, said she was “so lucky” to make a show with “so many talented and funny people – both on screen and behind the scenes”.

“The fact that we managed to make something that viewers are tuning in to watch is the icing on the mud cake,” he said.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ll ever stop being surprised (or delighted) by the fact that a show centred around a plain, fifty-something woman in a baggy brown suit became a hit.”

It tops off a good month for Flanagan and co, with Fisk nominated for best narrative comedy series, best acting in a comedy (Kitty Flanagan and Aaron Chen), best screenplay (Penny Flanagan and Kitty Flanagan – Episode 3), and best editing in television (Katie Flaxman – Episode 3) at the 2025 AACTA Awards.

ABC head of scripted Rachel Okine said Fisk had continued the broadcaster’s “proud legacy” of being home to the best original Australian comedy.

“These groundbreaking numbers are a true testament to Kitty’s hard work, comedic talent, and the wonderfully creative team she has assembled,” she said.

“We are thrilled that audiences continue to love and adore Helen Tudor-Fisk and all those that walk through the doors of Gruber & Fisk.”

*Source: OzTAM Combined 5 City Metro & Regional TAM, VPM Minutes. Total Audience = sum of first-run, encore and ABC iview audience. ‘Total Audience’ refers to the series average of the total audience for each episode.