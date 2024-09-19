‘Fisk’ (Season 3 Trailer)

In the third season of ABC comedy Fisk, Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) returns to navigate life with her unique charm and no-nonsense perspective.

Appearing alongside the main cast of Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold, Aaron Chen, Glenn Butcher, and John Gaden are guest stars Justine Clarke, Sam Campbell, Claudia Karvan, Glenn Robbins, Carl Barron, Gabrielle Chan, Menik Gooneratne, Tom Ballard, Mel Buttle, Jane Clifton, Anne Edmonds, Christine Johnston, Ting Lim, Stephen Lopez, Ray O’Leary, Dave O’Neill, Rhys Nicholson, Brian Nankervis, Danielle Walker, Bronwyn Kuss and John Marc Desengano.

An Origma 45 production, season three was written by Kitty Flanagan and Penny Flanagan, with the former also directing with Tom Peterson. Vincent Sheehan and Nicole Minchin served as producers, with Greg Sitch executive producing alongside the ABC’s Todd Abbott and Brett Sleigh.

The third season of Fisk will launch on ABC TV and ABC iview on Sunday, October 20 at 8pm.