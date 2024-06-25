Florence Hunt, Rory Walton-Smith added to ‘Mix Tape’ as filming begins in Dublin

British actors Florence Hunt and Rory Walton-Smith have joined Binge series Mix Tape as younger versions of Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess as production on the drama heads to Dublin.

Based on Jane Sanderson’s romantic novel, the Irish-Australia co-production follows Daniel (Sturgess) and Alison (Palmer) who reconnect from opposite sides of the world through a song from their shared past and explore their curiosity to understand if this is the love and life they were meant to have.

Other additions to the cast include Irish actors Mark O’Halloran, Helen Behan, Conor Sánchez, Jonathan Harden, Siobhan O’Kelly, British actor Alexis Rodney, and Finnish actress Sara Soulié. Australian actors Ben Lawson, Julia Savage, Jacqueline McKenzie, and Chika Ikogwe will also feature in the series.

Adapted for the screen by Jo Spain and directed by Australian director Lucy Gaffy, the series is being produced by Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, and Subotica’s Aoife O’Sullivan and Tristan Orpen Lynch.

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, and Clare Mirabello serve as executive producers alongside David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, and Erik Pack for Boat Rocker.

The major investors are Foxtel Group in association with Screen Australia and Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. The series also received funding from the Finnish Impact Film Fund and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Meanwhile, Boat Rocker will oversee global distribution.

Hurbert-Burns said Mix Tape took Foxtel Group in a “bold new direction of international storytelling”.

“With production wrapped in Sydney and now underway in Dublin we are thrilled to welcome Florence and Rory along with the rest of the cast to this special series,”

Pack said they were pleased to welcome “such a talented cast” to help tell a story that had “incredible international appeal”.

“Mix Tape is sure to delight audiences around the globe and hit all the right notes by bringing romance, nostalgia, and music together with artful storytelling for an unforgettable series,” he said.