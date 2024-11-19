‘Flunk’ (Season 6 Trailer)

Lilydale Films’ online series Flunk returns for a sixth season this month, offering another chapter in its portrayal of teenage life in Australia.

The cast for the new season includes Jasmine Hope, Tyneak Hellings, Keira O’Connor, Harriette St Ledger, Brad McCarthy, Kai Polster-Ewing, Jaz Balmer, Gabriella Wheeler, Genevieve Maguire, Brett Whittingham, and James Huang.

Written and directed by Ric Forster, who produces with Melanie Rowland, Flunk was filmed on location in the Yarra Ranges Shire and City of Maroondah with principal production funding from Screen Australia, in association with VicScreen.

In the lead up to the new season premiere, Lilydale Films has released two feature films online introduce the new cast to the audience. Lost & Found You and Detention With Daisy, both written and directed by Forster, are available to view on YouTube and Vimeo on Demand.

The sixth season of Flunk will launch November 30 on YouTube and Vimeo on Demand.