Flying Bark names Karen Vermeulen head of development

Flying Bark Productions has appointed London-based executive producer Karen Vermeulen as head of development.

She joins the company after nearly three years consulting at not-for-profit media and conservation organisation On The Edge, where her most recent credits were short films Spirit of Place and Unseen.

Her career has also included stints as head of global content and co-production at Cloudco Entertainment and managing director of their UK office, as well as working with global entertainment brands, such as Gaumont, RDF / Zodiak Kids (now Banijay), Walt Disney Company, Entertainment Rights, and National Geographic Kids.

In her new role, Vermeulen will oversee creative development at Flying Bark Productions, and guidw new opportunities and management of project-specific teams.

The studio is currently in production on an independent premium animated series for the ABC based on Shaun Tan’s illustrated novel Tales from Outer Suburbia, and a pipeline of active projects in development, including a collaboration with video game publisher, Ubisoft Entertainment SA, based on well-known gaming IP.

Vermeulen felt “incredibly privileged to be part of Flying Bark’s journey and to help shape its future”.

“I’m passionate about creating original stories that resonate with audiences around the world, and Flying Bark is uniquely positioned to achieve just that,” she said.

“I’m excited to work with our amazing team and continue to create the nostalgia of tomorrow.”

The appointment comes as Flying Bark Productions continues to recruit for several positions across its global studios, having announced a new studio in Madrid, Spain last year to work alongside existing offices in Los Angeles and Sydney.

The company, which produces a mix of premium CGI and traditional 2D animated series and feature films, is currently attending Kidscreen in San Diego until February 12.

CEO Barbara Stephen said Vermeulen’s appointment underscored Flying Bark’s legacy of producing and investing in resonant stories for all ages, particularly in the kids and family space.

“Karen’s wealth of industry experience and passion for creating compelling animated stories makes her the perfect choice to lead the studio’s development efforts as we continue to grow our slate of original programming,” she said.

“Karen will continue to work with talent across the globe to develop, partner, and produce projects with our studios and lead creative teams in Los Angeles, Spain, and Australia.”