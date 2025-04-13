Flying Bark seeking to bolster team as call comes in for new animated ‘Ghostbusters’ series

Flying Bark Productions has called out for new team members across Sydney and Madrid after being enlisted to work on Sony Animation and Netflix’s new animated Ghostbusters series.

The company, which produces a mix of premium CGI and traditional 2D animated series and feature films, has seventeen full-time positions available for its Sydney office in CG and 2D animation, compositing, rigging, pipeline technical direction, and systems engineering. Three more vacancies are in its newly opened Madrid location, and a pipeline technical director job opening is in California.

It comes as Flying Bark begins work with Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation on the new Ghostbusters series, which is being produced in conjunction with Ghost Corps, Inc.

Announced in 2022, the series is another expansion of the Ghostbusters universe, which began with Ivan Reitman’s Ghostbusters in 1984 and has since been revived with 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and last year’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The filmmakers behind the previous two installments, Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, are attached as executive producers, while Variety reported last year that Elliott Kalan has boarded the project as a writer and executive producer. Plot details for the series are still under wraps.

It is not the first time Flying Bark has collaborated with Netflix, having partnered with the streamer on the animated adaptation of Stranger Things.

The company’s recent work includes contributing to Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation’s untitled 2D Avatar feature film, as well as independent productions Maya the Bee Movie, FriendZspace, upcoming limited animated series Tales from Outer Suburbia (ABC), 100% Wolf (series and feature films), and sequel 200% Wolf, released in cinemas last year.

Find out more about Flying Bark Productions’ current vacancies here.