‘Follow the Rain’ (Trailer)

Produced by photographer Stephen Axford and filmmaker Catherine Marciniak, Planet Fungi documentary Follow The Rain takes viewers on a journey through the oldest landscapes in Australia to showcase the critical role fungi play on Earth and how they can help humans fight climate change.

The film includes insights into the world of zombie fungus hunting, a dig into the hidden trading deals between fungi and trees, a 10-year investigation to name a new species, and an exposé of the rain-making fungal life of a desert. The audience also gets to go behind the scenes into Axford and Marciniak’s world of fungi photography and time-lapse, sharing their discoveries along the way.

Follow the Rain available on Netflix Australia and New Zealand from September 1