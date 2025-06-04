For Film’s Sake announces Platform participants

For Film’s Sake (FFS) has unveiled the fourteen producers, writers, and directors selected for the third edition of its Platform talent incubator, delivered in partnership with the Sydney Film Festival (SFF).

Pia Derya (NSW), Geraldine Hakewill (VIC), Chloe de Brito (NSW), Andrew Fraser (NSW), Ben Bryan (VIC), Emily Caelli (NSW), David Ma (NSW), Maisie Watkins (NSW), Sonia Whiteman (NSW), Monique Mulcahy (VIC), Renny Wijeyamohan (NSW), Imogen McCluskey (NSW), David Robinson-Smith (NSW) and Aaron Lucas (NSW) will receive guidance from UK BAFTA-award winning producer Samm Haillay and Sundance award-winning South Asian director Sarnik Kaur in generating and testing ideas.

They will be joined by guests and international filmmakers of the SFF, to be announced throughout the festival, ahead of a public pitch in the festival hub on Saturday, June 14.

FFS executive director Sophie Mathisen said while the initial callout suggested twelve individuals would be selected, the volume and calibre of the applicants led to a larger than expected final cohort.

“Once again, we were inundated with applications from amazing talent from all across the country,” she said.

“I was very clear with our assessors that we must stick to just twelve participants, and yet again we felt compelled to expand the cohort size to accommodate the breadth of skills, talent, and perspectives of our formidable shortlist.

“Notably, a number of our participants have a diverse range of experience across many above-the-line roles, a testament to the tenacity and vibrancy of Australian creative talent. We are very grateful to Screen NSW for their support in allowing this wildly talented bunch to dive headfirst into the one-of-a-kind development experience that is Platform.”

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth also noted the “outstanding calibre and variety of talent” featured in this year’s program.

“It’s inspiring to see such a dynamic mix of emerging and established screen creatives selected for the third year of Platform,” she said.

“Screen NSW is thrilled to again come on board to support this initiative, and we’re particularly excited by the strong representation of NSW talent. Programs like Platform are essential in nurturing bold ideas, fostering innovative collaboration, and creating career-defining connections and opportunities for global creative exchange. We’re looking forward to joining FFS in the SFF Hub and witnessing the innovation, partnerships, and momentum that this vital incubator will spark.”

Find out more about how to purchase tickets to the public pitch here.