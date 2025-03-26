‘Forgive Us All’ (Trailer)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a virus has transformed humans into violently deranged cannibals, Jordana Stott’s Forgive Us All follows Rory (Lily Sullivan), a bereaved mother who has lost everything and takes refuge in an isolated mountain cabin, until a desperate wounded stranger arrives with a story of hope.

Callan Mulvey and Richard Roxburgh join Sullivan in the cast, which also includes New Zealand actors Dean O’Gorman, Bree Peters, Lawrence Makoare, and Lance Giles in his debut feature role.

The independently financed Queenstown-shot feature was produced by Lance Giles for Stiles Pictures and Jared Connon for Five Films, with the creative team including DOP Peter McCaffrey, composer Brandon Roberts, and editor Michael Horton.

Forgive Us All will be released in Australian cinemas on Thursday, May 1 via Rialto.