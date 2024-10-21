Foxtel and Binge reveal the type of local content they want and how to successfully pitch projects

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Foxtel and Binge are looking to commission “bigger, better and fewer” Australian original series that can attract and maintain a mass audience of subscribers.

“Because we do three or four things a year – sometimes five – we’re looking for things that can really have a big impact and hit as broad an audience as possible,” Foxtel Group commissioner and executive director, content, Alison Hurbert-Burns told an audience at a NSW Power Lunch session at SXSW Sydney.

“So we are of...