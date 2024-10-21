Head of Screen NSW Kyas Hepworth with Alison Hurbert-Burns, commissioner & executive director content at Foxtel Group at SXSW Sydney.
Foxtel and Binge reveal the type of local content they want and how to successfully pitch projects

FundingTV & Streaming
Foxtel and Binge are looking to commission “bigger, better and fewer” Australian original series that can attract and maintain a mass audience of subscribers.

“Because we do three or four things a year – sometimes five – we’re looking for things that can really have a big impact and hit as broad an audience as possible,” Foxtel Group commissioner and executive director, content, Alison Hurbert-Burns told an audience at a NSW Power Lunch session at SXSW Sydney.

“So we are of...