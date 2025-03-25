Foxtel and Brollie partner on Aussie classics channel

Foxtel has teamed up with Umbrella Entertainment’s AVOD platform Brollie to launch Aussie Classics, a channel dedicated to showcasing the very best of Australia’s cinematic and television heritage.

The channel goes live today on Foxtel’s Channel 414 and as a linear stream on Binge, with a line-up of films that includes the likes of Walkabout, Storm Boy, Don’s Party, Puberty Blues, Dating the Enemy and TV classics Heartbreak High and Skippy. There will be a strong focus on the period of Australian cinema from 1979 to 1990.

Aussie Classics is also spruiking a catalogue that includes early performances from names like Nicole Kidman (BMX Bandits, Windrider), Hugo Weaving (The Right Hand Man), Mel Gibson (Attack Force Z, Tim), Sam Neill (Attack Force Z, Death in Brunswick), Hugh Jackman (Erskineville Kings), Ben Mendelsohn (The Big Steal) and Russell Crowe (Heaven’s Burning, Spotswood).

“Aussie Classics is a chance to revisit the legends of Australian film and television while introducing a new generation to the classics that shaped our cultural identity and defined generations,” said Brollie found Ari Harrison.

Video-on-demand access to the film library will be available exclusively to Foxtel customers.