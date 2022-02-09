Foxtel and Discovery have struck a new multi-year partnership to supply the subscription broadcaster with content from the Discovery Channel, as well as TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Turbo, and Animal Planet channels.

The agreement includes a range of local and international titles, live and on-demand, such as Outback Opal Hunters, Aussie Gold Hunters, Deadliest Catch, Fast N’ Loud, Gold Rush, Naked and Afraid, 90 Day Fiancé, Dr Pimple Popper, Say Yes to the Dress, and Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Also available will be lifestyle content from Discovery’s HGTV channel, which incorporates Good Bones, Home Town, Fixer to Fabulous, My Lottery Dream Home, Windy City, and Flip or Flop.

Programming from the Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery, TLC, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet will be accessible for subscribers to stream on-demand on Foxtel and Binge, including in a range of box sets.

Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer Amanda Laing said the partnership was “strategically significant” for Foxtel as it consolidated its customer base and grew the Binge offering.

“We are incredibly pleased to extend our long-term partnership with Discovery, enabling us to deliver even more of the world’s best factual, documentary and reality content that our Foxtel and Binge subscribers love – including more great local content,” she said.

“As Australia’s largest and fastest-growing subscription television company with over four million subscribers, we can provide Discovery’s incredible content with more reach in this market than ever before.

“Our partnership with Discovery follows the renewal of our multi-year agreement with ViacomCBS last year. It reinforces our position as a local partner of choice for leading global studios and confirms that there are new and mutually beneficial ways for us to partner with international media companies that have their own direct-to-consumer strategies.”

Discovery senior vice president and general manager, Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands, Glen Kyne said the company was delighted to renew the deal.

“Our relationship with Foxtel has been going strong for more than 25 years now, giving Australian viewers the shows they know and love,” he said.

“This partnership has performed extremely well for both Discovery and Foxtel and I’m excited for what the future may bring – for both our companies and Australians.”