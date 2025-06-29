Foxtel Group launches 34 new music channels

The Foxtel Group has unveiled 34 new music channels as it forges new partnerships with Nightlife Music and LiSTNR, and extends its collaboration with Vevo.

As part of the deal with Nightlife Music, music channels Max and CMC are returning to Foxtel’s music lineup along with a suite of channels including Trending , Kids , Club , Retro , and Australian Played . Foxtel and Binge customers can enjoy Nightlife Music’s channels from July 1.

LiSTNR music will soon make its Foxtel debut as a new linear audio music partner via 25 curated playlists that incorporate programming from Triple M and The Hit Network, as well as Indie & Alt, Chill and acoustic vibes, and Good Vibes and Roadtrip anthems.

Foxtel customers can also enjoy more Vevo music on the platform from July 1, with Vevo 70s and Vevo Country joining Vevo Pop, Vevo Rock, Vevo 90s, and Vevo 2K.

Foxtel, Kayo Sports, and Binge CEO Hilary Perchard said the new offering unlocked a world of choice, variety, and fresh ways to experience music.

“This exciting evolution is all about connecting our customers—across all demographics—with the genres and brands they love, while also championing Australian talent,” he said.

“With the most extensive line-up of music on TV and streaming, we are uniting more Aussie companies as Australia’s greatest entertainer”.

Foxtel Group executive director for content and commercial partnerships, Stephanie Quinn, looked forward to bringing more innovation to lounge rooms in the future.

“By combining the expertise of LiSTNR and Nightlife Music – two leaders in playlist curation – with our platform, we are championing music in the home in a new and exciting way,” she said.