Foxtel Group to co-develop series with Fox Entertainment as part of new deal

Foxtel Group has inked an international agreement with US affiliate Fox Entertainment to co-develop series projects for the Australian and US markets.

Jointly announced today by Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade and Foxtel Group executive director for commissioning and content Alison Hurbert-Burns, the agreement includes developing original content for Foxtel and streaming service Binge in Australia and third-party platforms in the US and abroad. Programs created under the deal will be produced in Australia by Fox Entertainment’s in-house studio, Fox Entertainment Studios, and involve above and below-the-line talent and crews from Australia and America.

The deal marks the first joint project between Fox Entertainment and Foxtel Group, with Fox Entertainment’s worldwide content sales organization FOX Entertainment Global overseeing international sales of programs developed by the two companies.

It comes after Foxtel Group licensed several series through Fox Entertainment Global last year, such as Fox Entertainment Studios’ single-camera comedy Animal Control and animated series Krapopolis and Grimsburg, both produced by animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. In 2021, Bento Box and Princess Pictures formed Princess Bento Studio, based in Melbourne.

Hurbert-Burns said the new agreement reflected the Foxtel Group’s desire to “deliver global thinking to local productions, while also sharing Australian stories around the world”.

“We’re looking to find new ways to collaborate and bring more production to our shores, to deliver Australian productions that are popular for Foxtel and BINGE audiences but also deliver for international partners,” she said.

Wade described Foxtel Group as the “perfect partner” to help Fox Entertainment power its growth strategy by “uniting with the best and the brightest companies and creatives around the world”.“

Expanding Fox Entertainment’s international footprint through innovative business models is a principal priority for us, particularly as we unfurl our recently formalized structure built on three key business operations – Fox Network, Fox Entertainment Studios, and Fox Entertainment Global,” he said.