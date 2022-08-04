Production on new episodes of The Great Australian Bake Off will begin in Sydney in the coming weeks, with Foxtel commissioning a sixth season of the culinary series.

Based on a format created by the UK’s Love Productions, the BBC Studios ANZ series consists of 12 hopeful amateur bakers donning their aprons and pulling out their rolling pins to vie for the title of Australia’s best amateur baker in the iconic Bake Off shed.

There will be a fresh flavour to this season as judges Maggie Beer and Matt Moran step down from their posts, along with hosts Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper.

Foxtel Entertainment executive director Marshall Heald said the company looked forward to sharing the new cast line-up ahead of production.

“We are incredibly grateful for the contribution the Bake Off team – judges Maggie and Matt and hosts Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper have made to establish the format in this country and to help make it the success it is for Foxtel,” he said.

Beer said the time had come to take a break.

“I have had a wonderful five seasons because of the friendship that felt like family working with Matt, Claire, Mel, and our crew, and I will always be part of the Bake Off family,” she said.

“It has been such a privilege to help mentor the fine baking talent we have in this country, and I look forward to seeing what sweet treats are in store for this upcoming season.”

Moran also paid tribute to the crew and contestants that had become “such good friends”.

“It’s been an incredible five seasons on The Great Australian Bake Off, working alongside my dear friend Maggie and Mel, and Claire, who made me laugh every day,” he said.

“I am now excited to focus on my own restaurants and some new projects. I wish the new cast and bakers all the best.”

The Great Australian Bake Off is a BBC Studios Production in Australia for Foxtel and licensed by BBC Studios distribution.