Foxtel Upfront: Binge unveils comedy ‘Tough Love’, co-orders reality series ‘Apocalypse’ with Channel 4

Binge will premiere a range of new Australian originals in 2026, including comedy Tough Love and Channel 4 co-commissioned reality series Apocalypse – billed as “the Foxtel Group’s most ambitious original production ever”.

Foxtel held its Upfront this evening at Sydney’s White Bay Power Station, unveiling a mix of new and returning originals for the streaming service, including a second season of Curio Pictures’ High Country.

Reality series Apocalypse, to be produced by The Garden and ITV Studios Australia, will see ordinary people from Australia and the UK dropped into a post-apocalyptic abandoned city armed with nothing but their wits and the clothes on their backs. Across eight episodes, they must learn to adapt, collaborate, and push beyond their limits to not just survive, but thrive.

Production will get underway in coming months at a “unique secret military location that is the size of a small town”. IF understands the series will not take place in Australia or the UK, but elsewhere overseas.

Executive producers include Jo Harcourt-Smith and Tim Whitwell for The Garden; Keely Sonntag for ITV Studios Australia and Howard Myers-Rifai for Foxtel.

“Apocalypse is a bold new adventure for Binge and we couldn’t be more excited to team up with Channel 4 on this ambitious one-of-a-kind series,” said Foxtel Group head of unscripted originals Howard Myers-Rifai.

“By throwing everyday people into a wild, post-disaster – and very real – urban playground, we’re set to discover what happens when ordinary people face the ultimate survival challenge – with plenty of twists and unexpected moments along the way.”

Tough Love, from Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) Australia, follows adult siblings navigating the prospect of losing their mother and the need to become self-sufficient to survive. Further details, including cast, key creatives and the number of episodes, are yet to be announced.

George Mason as Brenden Abbott in ‘Run’. (Photo: John Platt)

It leads the new scripted slate alongside the previously announced Run, a “high-octane” crime drama inspired by the exploits of Australia’s most infamous bank robber, Brenden Abbott. George Mason leads the cast of the 6 x 1-hour WBITVP series, alongside Robyn Malcolm, Ashleigh Cummings and Keiynan Lonsdale.

The release of Run will be complemented by 2 x 1-hour documentary, The Postcard Bandit, which will tell Abbott’s true story. Again from WBITVP, Stephen McCallum produces and directs, with WBITVP’s Johnny Lowry and Tom Rohr as EPs alongside Foxtel’s Howard Myers-Rifai.

Leah Purcell will reprise her role as Sergeant Andie Whitford in the second season of High Country, with the detective to face “a case far bigger than she ever imagined”. Creators John Ridley and Marcia Gardner are back on board, with Curio’s Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner producing alongside Angie Fielder. Porter and Gardner also EP with Ridley, Purcell and Foxtel’s Lana Greenhalgh and Penny Win. Production is due to begin in November, across Victoria’s Jamieson, Mansfield and Eildon, as well as greater Melbourne, with cast announcements to follow in the coming months.

The first season of High Country was not just a success for Foxtel, but also sold overseas, including to BBC1 for the UK and Hulu in the US.

As previously announced, global hit Colin From Accounts, will also be back for a third instalment, though plot details for not been announced. Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, a husband and wife team, write, executive produce and lead the Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios show alongside pup Colin.

There was no word whether Strife would return for a third season, or if there would be fourth instalment of The Twelve.

There will be new seasons of Billion Dollar Playground, The Great Australian Bake Off and Selling Houses Australia. The on-screen team behind the latter, Andrew Winter, Wendy Moore and Dennis Scott, will also come together for a six-episode spin-off Inside Selling Houses Australia: New Beginnings.

‘High Country’ will return for a second season. (Photo: Narelle Portanier)

Binge’s new international slate still has an Australian flavour in DMV, starring Harriet Dyer and the Melbourne-shot thriller All Her Fault led by Sarah Snook.

The streamer will also be the home of Matt Smith-starrer The Death of Bunny Munro, based on a novel by Nick Cave; The Five Star Weekend, starring Jennifer Garner, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, Chloë Sevigny, D’Arcy Carden, and Harlow Jane; and period drama Amadeus, led by Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany.

Other new series include The Lady, The Burbs, Ponies, Dear England, The Other Bennet Sister and The Copenhagen Test.

Returning are Outlander, Ted, Taskmaster, Grand Designs UK, The Great British Bake Off, Next Level Chef, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Below Deck Mediterranean, Sweetpea, Saturday Night Live, Chicago P.D., Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Amanda and Alan’s Greek Job, The Great British Sewing Bee, Animal Control and I Love a Mama’s Boy.

Following on from the success of brand-funded series Gen Well and Luxury Escapes, Foxtel also used its Upfront to announce a new branded storytelling division, Narratv. To be headed by Foxtel’s head of brand solutions Alexandra Hazlehurst, it will produce content across both long-form episodic series and short-form.

A range of new partnerships were also announced for Kayo Sports, including with The Open Championship, the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the WPGA, which gives the streamer exclusive coverage of all four golf majors, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, USLPGA, and Ladies European Tour. Kayo has also inked a new multi-year agreement with Supercars, complimenting its coverage of Formula 1, the MotoGP World Championship and the World Superbike Championship. It will also stream every round of the AFL and NRL, as well as all of the major cricket events held to be held in Australia this summer.