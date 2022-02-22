Foxtel Group executive director Brian Walsh will lead discussions with a variety of industry figures at next month’s Screen Forever as host of the In Conversation sessions.

The Screen Producers Australia conference will also include a content showcase that investigates cutting-edge local shows and how they came to fruition.

Walsh will be joined in conversation by Nine’s head of content production and development, Adrian Swift; ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand chief content officer and executive vice president, Beverley McGarvey; Seven Network Australia director of content scheduling, Brook Hall; Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie; SBS acting director of television and online content/head of commercial and production Chris Irvine; and ABC head of drama, entertainment, Indigenous, Sally Riley.

International experts joining the lineup include All3Media International CEO Louise Pedersen, CEO of and Sky UK and Ireland managing director of content Zai Bennett.

Foxtel Group chief commercial and content officer Amanda Laing will also speak in conversation with senior culture writer at The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, Karl Quinn as part of the series.

The sessions will focus on what drives programming choices and what keeps them awake at night, while also cross-examining some of their make-or-break decisions in the world of Australian storytelling.

Further, the content showcase series will look at the creative process and find out firsthand what challenges and sacrifices were made to bring these productions to screens.

Directors, producers, writers, cast and other key creatives will give their perspectives on what they deem the catalysts for success, and how they go about crafting and strategising stories that resonate with audiences both locally and globally.

Productions in the eight-session series include Foxtel Original and Lingo Pictures series Upright, Stan Original Series Bump from Roadshow Rough Diamond, inaugural Binge commission Love Me, ABC crime drama Troppo, Matchbox/NBCU series Irreverent, and the AMC+ vampire series Firebite.

Screen Forever will proceed as an in-person event March 28 – 30 on the Gold Coast, while the market component, SPA Connect, will be expanded via an internationally-focused digital event March 31 – April 1.