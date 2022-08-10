Production is underway on a new weekly ABC chat show to be hosted by former Radio National Breakfast host Fran Kelly.

Set to screen Friday nights later this year on ABC TV and ABC iview, Frankly will feature a broad range of guests, including international and home-grown actors, Aussie musicians, comedians, ‘big thinkers’, and change-makers.

Simon Francis is directing the in0house ABC production, with Melina Wicks on board as a writer alongside Anita Punton, who is also host producer.

Sarah Dabro is series producer, while Jess Skinner, Josh Schmidt, and Alex Godwin are producers.

Jon Donaldson serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Frances O’Riordan executive producing for the ABC.

Kelly, who will conduct the interviews in front of a live audience with a house rock band, said it was “such a privilege” to be involved in the program.

“Leaving RN Breakfast was bittersweet… I’m loving the sleep-ins but missing all those incredible conversations with fabulous guests from around Australia and the world,” she said.

“People have been asking ever since what’s next for me. Well this is it and I can’t wait. More great conversations, a live audience, and my own band…what’s not to be excited about.”

ABC entertainment head Nick Hayden said Kelly brought a “warmth and depth of intelligence” to proceedings.

“We couldn’t be more excited to invite the audience in to hear her chat with the most interesting and electrifying people on the planet,” he said.