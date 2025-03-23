Franco Nero to lead Frank Lotito’s ‘The Dons’

Italian actor Franco Nero, whose work spans nearly 250 credits across six decades, has signed on to a new Australian feature, The Dons, which is set to begin filming in Melbourne in the second half of this year.

The 83-year-old will play Nonno in the adaptation of Archimede Fusillo’s 2001 novel about a young Italian Australian boy and his larger-than-life grandfather.

In Fusillo’s story, the youthful Paul tries to escape from an Italian heritage that just doesn’t seem relevant anymore. He is more interested in his world of friends, the girls, the fast cars, the go-carts, than that of his grandfather’s. However, he is soon faced with not only his father’s death but the realisation that his grandfather is showing signs of dementia.

Through their relationship, the film delves into themes of heritage, family, and the struggles of balancing old traditions with modern Australian life.

Frank Lotito, known for Growing Up Smith and Wog Boys Forever, wrote the screenplay and will direct and produce the film, also set to feature Kate Connick (Neighbours) in the supporting role of Romina.

Produced by First Option Pictures, The Dons has Paul Currie, Domenic Benvenuto, and Mark Morrissey as executive producers.

Lotito said the production was pleased to welcome Nero, known for playing the title role in 1966’s Django, as well as appearing in the likes of more recent titles, such as John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Pope’s Exorcist.

“We are honoured to have Franco Nero bring his immense talent and gravitas to The Dons,” he said.

“His presence will elevate this deeply personal and universal story about family and cultural identity.”

Further casting announcements and production details will be revealed in the coming months.



