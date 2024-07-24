Fred Media announces senior appointments, new deals for factual titles

Independent distributor Fred Media has announced a reshuffle of its leadership team, promoting sales manager Jimmy Elkington to head of sales and general manager Roger Vanderspikken to head of acquisitions across Fred Media and sister company Radar MCN.

Elkington, with the business since 2018, will now oversee and drive the program sales strategy for Fred Media, retaining responsibility for selling directly into Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Israel, and the Inflight market.

Vanderspikken, who has been with Fred Media for over a decade in various leadership roles takes the reins of the company’s ‘Total Distribution’ strategy, which aims to ensure content is maximised across every available platform, with no value left languishing on the shelf.

Elkington said he was honoured to be the company’s first head of sales.

“Our new roles will help us better cross-capitalise on opportunities, ensuring that the content we represent is seen on the right platforms and by as many people as possible, all the while maximising returns to those local and international IP holders who trust us with their creative output,” he said.

Vanderspikken was similarly excited to put the ‘Total Distribution’ strategy into effect.

‘Australia Behind Bars’

Having seen the impact of Total Distribution on our own WTFN brands such as Bondi Vet – which Fred sells to numerous international broadcasters and Radar has introduced to millions of people across various AVOD, FAST, and other digital channels, including YouTube, I am excited to now take this exciting proposition – and its obvious benefits – to third-party producers and IP holders around the globe,” he said.

The appointments coincide with a raft of new sales for Fred Media’s factual slate, with Foxtel picking up season 12 of Bondi Vet and season four of Paramedics for its Real Life channel, while TVNZ has acquired season four and five of Emergency and season five of Paramedics.

Outside of Australia, More4 in the UK has acquired seasons two and five of Emergency, while StudioMed TV in Poland has acquired Emergency (S2), Bondi Vet (S10), and Lee Chan’s World Food Tour. Elsewhere, the prison series Australia Behind Bars has been licensed by Viasat World for Scandinavia, CIS, CEE, and the Baltics.

In Canada, Blue Ant has acquired the first season of the lifestyle show Space Invaders for its Cottage Life channel, and Quebecor Content has licensed season two of Code 1: Minute By Minute.

There have also been sales in Asia, with Thailand’s True Corp securing season four of Emergency, season five of Paramedics, season 13 of Bondi Vet, and season two of Code 1: Minute By Minute.

Elkington said it was pleasing to see the company’s clients return to acquire the latest seasons of Bondi Vet, Paramedics, and Emergency.

“Fred Media’s impressive factual titles, many produced by sister company WTFN, continue to be in demand from broadcasters around the globe looking for engaging content with incredible access, big characters, and powerful stories,” he said.