Fred Media unveils MIPCOM slate, announces content from seven new producer partners

Fred Media, part of Australia’s WTFN Group, has unveiled its biggest ever MIPCOM slate, bringing more than 450 hours of programming to Cannes next month.

From producer Nine Network, there are three seasons of Antiques DownUnder (38×30’), 200 30-minute episodes of kids’ show Theatre Dome, and Space Invaders S6 (8×60’), Paramedics S7 (10×60’), and Emergency S6 (10×60’) – all produced by WTFN, along with AFN’s The Fishing Show S11 (12×60’).

Of the new collaborations, there is Holiday Home Makeover with Rachel and Ryan (6×60’), produced by Rachel and Ryan Productions with Nine Network, which follows the husband and wife duo from The Block 2022, as they attempt to transforming a sprawling property into their dream holiday home; Budget Battlers, (6×60’), a makeover program produced by Maker Media for Nine Network that rallies communities to help renovate the entire homes of deserving people – all within a week and on a tight budget; and three seasons of Luxury Escapes Travel’s Luxury Escapes (36×30’), in which some of Australia’s most loved personalities explore the world together on hand-picked, five-star holidays.

There is also Free Flow Films’ Northern Rivers floods documentary Washed Away; Magnetic Pictures and Rockpool Media’s Lion Queen (12×60’), about lion expert Andi Rive as she establishes a beautiful new lion orphanage and sanctuary in South Africa; Art Adventures with Fred and Pete (30×14’) and Fred and Pete’s Treasure Tales (30×14’), both produced by Screen Glue for the BBC’s Cbeebies; and three seasons 1440 Productions’ The Yes Experiment (35×30’)

Returning producing partner MWC Media is offering up new series, Offline Travel (6×30’), while also bringing its entire ByDesign catalogue (35 series and 200+ episodes for CBS in the US and Ten in Australia). Existing producer partner North Light Productions is handing over its entire program catalogue to Fred Media to represent globally outside of the Americas, including new titles Energy Matters (8×30’) and Local Menu with Shannon Bennett (6×60’), and renovation shows Beyond the Build (5×60’), Cherie Barber’s Tiny Home Reno (1×60’) and Epic Build – The 90 Day Challenge (8×60’).

There is also a brand new 10×30’ season of Open Homes, alongside existing seasons of Ready Set Reno (20×30’), Renovate or Rebuild (16×60’), and Australia’s Best Pools (10×60’ + 20×30’) – all of which are new to the Fred Media catalogue for MIPCOM.

Fred Media and Radar’s head of operations and acquisitions, Roger Vanderspikken, said it was especially exciting to have so many new titles from areas that Fred Media has excelled in over the years, such as home renovation and design.

“Through its Total Distribution strategy, Fred Media, together with its sister company Radar, offers a very compelling proposition to producers, and we are delighted that so many are trusting us to do the best by their content and maximise IP across every available platform, from traditional TV to FAST and YouTube channels,” he said.

“We grew out of a production business, so we truly understand producers, and our boutique size keeps us nimble, flexible, and able to focus on our relationships.

“Having specialisms like this means our team already knows where many of the best opportunities are and can move swiftly to capitalise on them. We are excited to arrive at MIPCOM and share this brilliant selection of new content with our network.”

MIPCOM Cannes will take place from October 13-16.