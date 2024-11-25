The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the results of its eighth Film, Television and Digital Games Survey.

Freestyle Television Manifesto unveils radical approach to shoot quality TV at lower cost

TV executive Julie Eckersley and media and finance scholar Dr. Austin Hayden have called on the TV production industry to embrace indie filmmaking techniques and prioritise development and audience engagement to stay competitive.

Their suggestions are contained in a new Freestyle Television Manifesto, which unveils a radical approach to shooting quality television for under $1.4 million per hour – nearly half the current industry standard.

“Australian television is at a critical point,” says Julie Eckersle...