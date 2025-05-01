Thanks to Screenwest
From Screen Forever to Canberra: Time to prioritise the screen industry

Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner.
Ahead of Screen Forever, Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner issues a call to action to whoever wins the weekend’s federal election: Put local content rules on streaming platforms.

It’s that time of year again – the Screen Forever conference is upon us, and after recently announcing one of our biggest and boldest programs to date, featuring 150+ speakers across 40+ sessions, we can only assume we’re all equally excited about outcomes.

The gathering underscores ou...