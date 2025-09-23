Fujifilm announces Fujinon GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR

Fujifilm Australia has launched the Fujinon GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR, a zoom lens designed for new digital cinema camera GFX ETERNA 55.

Available from October, the motorised power zoom has a 32-90mm focal length (equivalent to 25-71mm in 35mm film format) and weighs approximately 2.1 kilograms.



The GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR maintains a T3.5 aperture throughout the zoom range, and has been designed to allow precise exposure and consistent colour tones.



Features: