Fujifilm announces Fujinon GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR

Fujifilm Australia has launched the Fujinon GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR, a zoom lens designed for new digital cinema camera GFX ETERNA 55.
Available from October, the motorised power zoom has a 32-90mm focal length (equivalent to 25-71mm in 35mm film format) and weighs approximately 2.1 kilograms.
The GF32-90mmT3.5 PZ OIS WR maintains a T3.5 aperture throughout the zoom range, and has been designed to allow precise exposure and consistent colour tones.
Features:
- The lens consists of 25 lens elements in 19 groups, including three ED lenses and three aspherical lenses, effectively suppressing aberrations, and achieving a compact size while maintaining bright T3.5 and high resolution throughout the zoom range.
- Measures 222mm in length and weighs approximately 2.1 kg.
- Equipped with a three-ring system that allows independent manual control of focus, zoom, and aperture (iris), and all operating rings use the same 0.8M gear pitch as the existing FUJINON Cine lenses.
- The focus ring features a wide 200-degree rotation angle, allowing focusing with smooth torque even in shallow depth-of-field scenes.
- Equipped with Nano GI coating to suppress flare and ghosting caused by light entering at oblique angles, reducing reflection loss and improving light transmission.
- The lens suppresses sudden angle-of-view changes during focusing (breathing), enhancing framing stability.
- A 13-blade iris diaphragm achieves a nearly circular aperture shape for the first time in the GF Series lens lineup. This improves the roundness of bokeh even when slightly stopped down.
- Image stabilisation through improved shake sensing accuracy and optimised stabilisation mechanism design, designed for documentary or run-and-gun-style shooting.