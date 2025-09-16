Fujifilm launches GFX ETERNA 55

Fujfilm has announced digital cinema camera GFX ETERNA 55 will be available from October.

The camera features a large format sensor – GFX 102MP CMOS II HS – with a diagonal length of 55cm (43.8mm wide by 32.9mm high), approximately 1.7 times larger than 35mm sensor – Fujifilm is touting it as the world’s tallest large-format sensor designed for filmmaking cameras. Filmmakers can take advantage of the 4:3 Open Gate GF format, as well as Premista, 35mm, ANAMORPHIC(35mm), and Super35.

In addition, the ETERNA 55 features Fujifilm’s ‘Film Simulation’, which allows for a variety of colour tones, much like changing photographic films. Filmmakers can choose their preferred film simulation mode from the 20 available options, and the camera can also load up to 16 different LUTs.

“Fujifilm is proud to introduce the GFX ETERNA 55, a groundbreaking large format cinema camera that builds on our rich heritage in the film industry,” said Fujifilm Australia general manager, electronic imaging optical devices devision GM Shaun Mah.

“With decades of innovation in film stock and optical technology, Fujifilm brings its renowned colour science and exceptional image quality to the digital era. The GFX ETERNA 55 combines this legacy with cutting-edge video performance, providing modern cinematographers with a powerful tool to realise their creative visions. This launch reinforces Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to advancing the art and technology of filmmaking.”

Features:

44 x 33 large-format sensor

Equipped with a 102-megapixel large format sensor, the GFX 102MP CMOS II HS. In addition to GF using G mount lenses, attaching the included PL Mount Adapter G allows support for five cinema formats: Premista, 35mm, ANAMORPHIC(35mm), and Super35, enabling diverse visual expressions through the use of a wide variety of lenses. It also supports shooting in a 4:3 open gate format at up to 48 fps, fully leveraging the large image circle sized 43.8mm wide, 32.9mm high, and 54.8mm diagonal.

An electronically variable ND filter compatible with large-format sensors, allowing density adjustment from ND0.6 to ND2.1 in 0.015-stop increments during video recording.

Features a new optical low-pass filter optimised for its large format sensor, adopting a four-point separation method to reduce moiré and false colours.

F-Log and Film Simulation 3D-LUTs

Incorporates DUAL BASE ISO with two base sensitivities, ISO 800 and ISO 3200. Under extreme severe lighting conditions—whether very bright or very dark—the camera automatically switches base ISO to capture clear images with reduced noise.

The GFX ETERNA 55 features F-Log2 and F-Log2 C with dynamic range of 14+ stops.

The GFX ETERNA 55 includes 20 types of ‘Film Simulation’. Additionally, there are 10 Film Simulation conversion 3D-LUTs (compliant with ITU-R BT.709) for colour and tone adjustment of footage shot in Log (F-Log2/F-Log2 C). Along with the ETERNA and ETERNA BREACHBYPASS LUTs announced at launch, users can download a total of 10 3D-LUTs — including “PROVIA/Standard,” “Velvia,” and “ACROS”— from the web for use.

Up to 16 different 3D-LUTs, including Film Simulation LUTs, can be stored in the GFX ETERNA 55, enabling shooting while previewing the desired look.

Workflow solutions supporting various codes

The GFX ETERNA 55 supports three Apple ProRes codecs, i.e. Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422 and Apple ProRes 422 LT. When shooting in Apple ProRes, the camera can use proxy video recording such as Apple ProRes 422 Proxy. Supporting a total of five codecs, it reduces video editing workload to streamline the overall workflow from filming to post-production.

The GFX ETERNA 55 can output 4:2:2 10bit uncompressed RAW data and up to 8K/30P 12-bit video in RAW data via HDMI.

The camera supports the cloud service Frame.io Camera to Cloud so that Apple ProRes Proxy files and a variety of other video files can be uploaded directly to Frame.io.

Compact and lightweight body