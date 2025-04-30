Fulcrum Media Finance names Sally Caplan executive chair, Zach Parker CEO

Former Screen Australia head of content Sally Caplan is set to join debt financier Fulcrum Media Finance in the newly-created role of executive chair.

Her appointment comes as head of legal and business affairs Zach Parker is promoted to CEO, with Tim Phillips departing to take on a senior role in production.

Originally from the UK, Caplan began her career as a solicitor specialising in entertainment law, until moving across into the production and distribution sectors in the mid-90s. She worked for Screen Australia for eight years, and her other previous roles include managing director of eOne International, where she set up and oversaw its international film sales operations out of London and head of the premiere fund at the UK Film Council. Caplan is currently a screen consultant and a Board Director of the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Parker, who has worked for Fulcrum for four years, will start as CEO in May. In his current role, he has overseen the financing for 150 local film and TV project, including The Bluey Movie, Last King of the Cross, Fake, and the upcoming Together and One More Shot. Alongside Phillips, he also set up Fulcrum’s entry into the games market and Digital Games Tax Offset financing. He has previously worked at Simpsons Solicitors as a lawyer, acting for local and international producers, financiers and talent.

Fulcrum Media Finance director Barry Sechos said the company was honoured to have attracted someone of Caplain’s calibre, and paid tribute to Phillips while welcoming Parker to his new role.

“Sally is a hugely experienced and beloved figure in the Australian film and television marketplace and brings a wealth of experience in film financing and production,” he said.

“The board of Fulcrum would like to thank Tim for his substantial contribution to the continued growth of Fulcrum as one of the leading film financiers in the Australia and New Zealand marketplace. With Tim’s decision to pursue a career in film production, Zach Parker shone out as a natural replacement as CEO, with his deep understanding of production finance, passion for the sector and his strong relationships with the industry..”

Sechos and Emile Sherman continue as Fulcrum Media Finance directors.