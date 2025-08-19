‘Furiosa’ takes home three APDG Awards

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was the big winner at Saturday’s Australian Production Design Guild Awards, sweeping all three categories it was nominated in.

Annet Mackie was honoured for concept art, while Sophie Nash, Jacinta Leong and Nick Dare took home the art direction prize and Katie Sharrock the set decoration award.

Other feature film winners on the night included Felicity Abbott, who took home the production design award for her work on Tarot, while Terri Lamera won the costume design gong for Runt. Adam Elliot snared the animation design prize for his Academy Award-nominated Memoir of a Snail.

In television, the production design award went to Alex Holmes for Eric and the costume design prize to Andrew Cox for Lost Boys & Fairies. The production design or costume design award for a short film, music video or web series award was won by Courtney Westbrook and Ara Nuri Steel for their work on If/When. Nathan Andrew Evans won the emerging designer for a screen production award with Interview with a Hero.

The Artisan Lifetime Achievement Award went to prop maker Peter Wyborn, whose long list of credits includes Red Planet, Star Wars Episodes 2 and 3, Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions, Australia, The Great Gatsby, Superman Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean, Wolverine, Stealth, Alien Covenant, Peter Rabbit, Interceptor and Planet of the Apes. Wyborn was trained in the UK before moving to Australia, starting his career with Createk and Mirage Effects. In 1986, with Julian Smallwood, he set up Jupiter Models and Effects, supplying props, models and SFX for TVCs and films.

The APDG Awards were held at the State Library of NSW in Sydney, with presenters including Screen Australia CEO Deirdre Brennan, Screen NSW executive director Kyas Hepworth and Powerhouse senior curator Keinton Butler.

