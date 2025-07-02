ADVERTISEMENT

‘Furiosa’, ‘The Correspondent’, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ lead APDG Awards nominations

'The Correspondent'. (Photo: John Platt)

The production designers behind Kid Snow, Sting, Tarot and The Correspondent will contend the feature film prize at the Australian Production Design Guild Awards next month, while those who shpaed Black Snow, Eric, Mother of the Bride and Territory vie for the equivalent award in TV.

More than 120 designers and design associates have been nominated for this year’s awards, to be held August 16 at the State Library of NSW in Sydney.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Correspondent lead the field with three nominations each, followed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with two nominations.

In terms of the costume design awards, Betterman, Inside, Runt and The Correspondent are up for the film gong, while the TV category will be a contest between House of Gods, Lost Boys & Fairies, Nautilus and The Newsreader.

“We look forward to gathering together in Sydney to celebrate the extraordinary design work of our nominees,” said APDG president Michael Scott-Mitchell.

“The width and breadth of our talented designers is truly remarkable.”

The full list of nominees:


DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director,
Jacinta Leong APDG, Nick Dare – Art Directors
Bill Goodes – Second Unit Art Director

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Dale Mackie – Virtual Art Director

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director,
Tony Drew, Carlo Crescini, Jenny Hitchcock – Art Directors

Thou Shalt Not Steal
Jenny Hitchcock – Art Director
Jonah Booth Remmers – Designer

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

Magic Beach
Susan Danta, Pierce Davison, Jake Duczynski, Emma Kelly, Anthony Lucas, Simon Rippingale, Marieka Walsh, Eddie White, Lee Whitmore, Kathy Sarpi, Susie Shapones and Robert Connolly – Animators                                                                      

Memoir Of A Snail
Adam Elliot – Production Designer

The Twist (Season 2)
Mario Lendvai – Art Director
Francesca Coad – Animation Production Designer, Ai Ikeda – Animator

FILM CARS AUSTRALIA CONCEPT ART AWARD

Baleen Moondjan
Cris Baldwin – Concept Artist

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Annet Mackie – Concept Artist

Worlds of Wonder
Cris Baldwin – Concept Artist

THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT

Gilgamesh
David Fleischer – Costume Designer

The Chronicles
Harriet Oxley – Costume Designer

The Light Inside
Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Designer

Turn of the Screw
Emma Vine – Costume Designer

CATHERINE MARTIN COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

House of Gods
Wendy Cork APDG – Costume Designer

Lost Boys & Fairies
Andrew Cox – Costume Designer

Nautilus (Season 1, Episodes 1-7)
Wendy Cork APDG – Costume Designer

The Newsreader
Gypsy Taylor – Costume Designer

JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

NOMINEES

Betterman
Cappi Ireland APDG – Costume Designer

Inside
Zohie Castellano – Costume Designer

Runt
Terri Lamera APDG – Costume Designer

The Correspondent
Joanna Mae Park – Costume Designer
Craig Cook – Costume Supervisor, Kate Ure – Costume Extras Coordinator, Olivia Rowland – Costume Standby,  Tauba McNeil – Assistant Costume Standby, Mandy Elmitt – Costume Cutter

ROSCO DIGITAL IMAGING DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

JPMorgan Chase ‘The Waiting Workforce’
Damien Drew APDG – Production Designer
Gavin Zanotti, Matt Wynne – Concept Artists

MLA Beef ‘Ship’
Steven Jones-Evans APDG – Designer
Gabrielle Carey – Set Designer, Christopher Bruce – Set Decorator, Gregsets

Telstra ‘Holly Jolly Xmas’
Steven Jones-Evans APDG – Production Designer
Sophie Nash – Art Director, Nicholas Dare, Gabrielle Carey – Set Designers,
Christopher Bruce – Set Decorator

Telstra ‘Wherever We Go’
Alex Holmes APDG – Production Designer
Lisa Brennan – Set Decorator

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD

Last King Of The Cross (Season 2)
Gabrielle Rowe and Sam Walker – Graphic Designers

Love Island USA (Season 6)
Liv Hutley – Graphic Designer
Richard Jensen – Production Designer, Ben Skinner – Supervising Art Director, Vallery Groenewald – Art Director, Anthony Hernandez – Set Designer, Edward Newton – Graphics Assistant

The Red
Liv Hutley – Graphic Designer
Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer, Emma Bourke – Art Director, Hannah Teefy – Casual Graphic Artist

VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

American Signs
BROCKMAN – Lighting Designer

Peter and the Starcatcher
Ben Hughes APDG – Lighting Designer

Rusalka
Paul Jackson APDG – Lighting Designer

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Eucalyptus
Simone Romaniuk APDG – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Fangirls
David Fleischer – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Flat Earthers: The Musical
BROCKMAN – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Moss Piglet
Meg Wilson – Designer

WYSIWYG 3D PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

If/When
Courtney Westbrook and Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers

Listen Carefully
Mrunal Ramesh Jirwankar – Production Designer

There Is No Antimemetics Division
Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer

Videoland
Shannon Biviano – Production Designer

BUNYA PRODUCTIONS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Black Snow: Jack of Clubs (Season 2)
Helen O’Loan APDG – Production Designer

Eric
Alex Holmes APDG – Production Designer
Andrew Baseman – Set Decorator, Matthew Hindle – Graphic Designer

Mother of the Bride
Helen O’Loan APDG – Production Designer

Territory
Matt Putland APDG – Production Designer
Tuesday Stone – Art Director, Lauren Richards – Set Decorator

NETFLIX SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Katie Sharrock – Set Decorator
Colin Gibson APDG – Production Designer, Daniel Waring – Lead Man, Ben Howell – Senior Buyer/Dresser

Nautilus
Justine Dunn – Set Decorator

The Correspondent
Karla Urizar APDG – Set Decorator

The Fall Guy
H Christian Petersen – Set Decorator

DESIGN AWARDS VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Arlington
Aron Murray – Video Designer

Dracula
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Susie Henderson – Video Editor, Benjamin Sheen – Assistant Video Director,
Sam Heesen, André Morton, Lucy Parakhina – Camera Operators

Round The Twist The Musical
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Jake Lodder – Associate Video Design

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Alice, Mother of Cinema
Elle Fitzgerald – Set Designer

Parade
Sidney Younger – Lighting Designer
Harry Gill – Production Designer

Recollection
Eloise Kent – Set Designer

The Pigeons
Lochie Odgers – Set Designer
Lily Mateljan – Costume Designer

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

Breaking Plates
Camille Ostrowsky – Production Designer
Abbey Ling Thorley – Costume Designer

Descent
Alfonso Jose Coronel – Production Designer

Eat Up!
Abbey Ling Thorley – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Lily Currey-Billyard – Art Department Co-ordinator, Craig Bornstein, Sheree Tam – Buyer/Dressers, Cronulla Folk Illustration Studio – Animator

Interview with a Hero
Nathan Andrew Evans – Production Designer

EVENT ENGINEERING SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Arlington
Kate Beere – Set Designer

Bluey’s World
Alison Ross, Jonothan Oxlade, Pip Runciman APDG, Luke Ede, Ben Donnelly – Designers

Into The Shimmering World
David Fleischer – Set Designer

Nayika: A Dancing Girl
Keerthi Subramanyam – Set Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Kid Snow
Clayton Jauncey APDG – Production Designer
Christine Lynch – Set Decorator

Sting
Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer
Gareth Wilkes – Art Director, Diana Robertson – Set Decorator

Tarot
Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG – Production Designer
Sonja Nenadić – Set Designer

The Correspondent
Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer
Max Nadilo – Art Director, Karla Urizar APDG – Set Decorator,
Kylee Burgess – Property Master