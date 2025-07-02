‘Furiosa’, ‘The Correspondent’, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ lead APDG Awards nominations

The production designers behind Kid Snow, Sting, Tarot and The Correspondent will contend the feature film prize at the Australian Production Design Guild Awards next month, while those who shpaed Black Snow, Eric, Mother of the Bride and Territory vie for the equivalent award in TV.
More than 120 designers and design associates have been nominated for this year’s awards, to be held August 16 at the State Library of NSW in Sydney.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Correspondent lead the field with three nominations each, followed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with two nominations.
In terms of the costume design awards, Betterman, Inside, Runt and The Correspondent are up for the film gong, while the TV category will be a contest between House of Gods, Lost Boys & Fairies, Nautilus and The Newsreader.
“We look forward to gathering together in Sydney to celebrate the extraordinary design work of our nominees,” said APDG president Michael Scott-Mitchell.
“The width and breadth of our talented designers is truly remarkable.”
The full list of nominees:
DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director,
Jacinta Leong APDG, Nick Dare – Art Directors
Bill Goodes – Second Unit Art Director
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Dale Mackie – Virtual Art Director
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director,
Tony Drew, Carlo Crescini, Jenny Hitchcock – Art Directors
Thou Shalt Not Steal
Jenny Hitchcock – Art Director
Jonah Booth Remmers – Designer
STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD
Magic Beach
Susan Danta, Pierce Davison, Jake Duczynski, Emma Kelly, Anthony Lucas, Simon Rippingale, Marieka Walsh, Eddie White, Lee Whitmore, Kathy Sarpi, Susie Shapones and Robert Connolly – Animators
Memoir Of A Snail
Adam Elliot – Production Designer
The Twist (Season 2)
Mario Lendvai – Art Director
Francesca Coad – Animation Production Designer, Ai Ikeda – Animator
FILM CARS AUSTRALIA CONCEPT ART AWARD
Baleen Moondjan
Cris Baldwin – Concept Artist
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Annet Mackie – Concept Artist
Worlds of Wonder
Cris Baldwin – Concept Artist
THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT
Gilgamesh
David Fleischer – Costume Designer
The Chronicles
Harriet Oxley – Costume Designer
The Light Inside
Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Designer
Turn of the Screw
Emma Vine – Costume Designer
CATHERINE MARTIN COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
House of Gods
Wendy Cork APDG – Costume Designer
Lost Boys & Fairies
Andrew Cox – Costume Designer
Nautilus (Season 1, Episodes 1-7)
Wendy Cork APDG – Costume Designer
The Newsreader
Gypsy Taylor – Costume Designer
JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
Betterman
Cappi Ireland APDG – Costume Designer
Inside
Zohie Castellano – Costume Designer
Runt
Terri Lamera APDG – Costume Designer
The Correspondent
Joanna Mae Park – Costume Designer
Craig Cook – Costume Supervisor, Kate Ure – Costume Extras Coordinator, Olivia Rowland – Costume Standby, Tauba McNeil – Assistant Costume Standby, Mandy Elmitt – Costume Cutter
ROSCO DIGITAL IMAGING DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD
JPMorgan Chase ‘The Waiting Workforce’
Damien Drew APDG – Production Designer
Gavin Zanotti, Matt Wynne – Concept Artists
MLA Beef ‘Ship’
Steven Jones-Evans APDG – Designer
Gabrielle Carey – Set Designer, Christopher Bruce – Set Decorator, Gregsets
Telstra ‘Holly Jolly Xmas’
Steven Jones-Evans APDG – Production Designer
Sophie Nash – Art Director, Nicholas Dare, Gabrielle Carey – Set Designers,
Christopher Bruce – Set Decorator
Telstra ‘Wherever We Go’
Alex Holmes APDG – Production Designer
Lisa Brennan – Set Decorator
NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD
Last King Of The Cross (Season 2)
Gabrielle Rowe and Sam Walker – Graphic Designers
Love Island USA (Season 6)
Liv Hutley – Graphic Designer
Richard Jensen – Production Designer, Ben Skinner – Supervising Art Director, Vallery Groenewald – Art Director, Anthony Hernandez – Set Designer, Edward Newton – Graphics Assistant
The Red
Liv Hutley – Graphic Designer
Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer, Emma Bourke – Art Director, Hannah Teefy – Casual Graphic Artist
VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
American Signs
BROCKMAN – Lighting Designer
Peter and the Starcatcher
Ben Hughes APDG – Lighting Designer
Rusalka
Paul Jackson APDG – Lighting Designer
CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Eucalyptus
Simone Romaniuk APDG – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Fangirls
David Fleischer – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Flat Earthers: The Musical
BROCKMAN – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Moss Piglet
Meg Wilson – Designer
WYSIWYG 3D PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD
If/When
Courtney Westbrook and Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers
Listen Carefully
Mrunal Ramesh Jirwankar – Production Designer
There Is No Antimemetics Division
Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer
Videoland
Shannon Biviano – Production Designer
BUNYA PRODUCTIONS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Black Snow: Jack of Clubs (Season 2)
Helen O’Loan APDG – Production Designer
Eric
Alex Holmes APDG – Production Designer
Andrew Baseman – Set Decorator, Matthew Hindle – Graphic Designer
Mother of the Bride
Helen O’Loan APDG – Production Designer
Territory
Matt Putland APDG – Production Designer
Tuesday Stone – Art Director, Lauren Richards – Set Decorator
NETFLIX SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Katie Sharrock – Set Decorator
Colin Gibson APDG – Production Designer, Daniel Waring – Lead Man, Ben Howell – Senior Buyer/Dresser
Nautilus
Justine Dunn – Set Decorator
The Correspondent
Karla Urizar APDG – Set Decorator
The Fall Guy
H Christian Petersen – Set Decorator
DESIGN AWARDS VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Arlington
Aron Murray – Video Designer
Dracula
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Susie Henderson – Video Editor, Benjamin Sheen – Assistant Video Director,
Sam Heesen, André Morton, Lucy Parakhina – Camera Operators
Round The Twist The Musical
Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer
Jake Lodder – Associate Video Design
NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Alice, Mother of Cinema
Elle Fitzgerald – Set Designer
Parade
Sidney Younger – Lighting Designer
Harry Gill – Production Designer
Recollection
Eloise Kent – Set Designer
The Pigeons
Lochie Odgers – Set Designer
Lily Mateljan – Costume Designer
AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD
Breaking Plates
Camille Ostrowsky – Production Designer
Abbey Ling Thorley – Costume Designer
Descent
Alfonso Jose Coronel – Production Designer
Eat Up!
Abbey Ling Thorley – Multi-disciplinary Designer
Lily Currey-Billyard – Art Department Co-ordinator, Craig Bornstein, Sheree Tam – Buyer/Dressers, Cronulla Folk Illustration Studio – Animator
Interview with a Hero
Nathan Andrew Evans – Production Designer
EVENT ENGINEERING SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD
Arlington
Kate Beere – Set Designer
Bluey’s World
Alison Ross, Jonothan Oxlade, Pip Runciman APDG, Luke Ede, Ben Donnelly – Designers
Into The Shimmering World
David Fleischer – Set Designer
Nayika: A Dancing Girl
Keerthi Subramanyam – Set Designer
DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD
Kid Snow
Clayton Jauncey APDG – Production Designer
Christine Lynch – Set Decorator
Sting
Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer
Gareth Wilkes – Art Director, Diana Robertson – Set Decorator
Tarot
Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG – Production Designer
Sonja Nenadić – Set Designer
The Correspondent
Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer
Max Nadilo – Art Director, Karla Urizar APDG – Set Decorator,
Kylee Burgess – Property Master