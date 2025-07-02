‘Furiosa’, ‘The Correspondent’, ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ lead APDG Awards nominations

The production designers behind Kid Snow, Sting, Tarot and The Correspondent will contend the feature film prize at the Australian Production Design Guild Awards next month, while those who shpaed Black Snow, Eric, Mother of the Bride and Territory vie for the equivalent award in TV.

More than 120 designers and design associates have been nominated for this year’s awards, to be held August 16 at the State Library of NSW in Sydney.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Correspondent lead the field with three nominations each, followed by Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with two nominations.

In terms of the costume design awards, Betterman, Inside, Runt and The Correspondent are up for the film gong, while the TV category will be a contest between House of Gods, Lost Boys & Fairies, Nautilus and The Newsreader.

“We look forward to gathering together in Sydney to celebrate the extraordinary design work of our nominees,” said APDG president Michael Scott-Mitchell.

“The width and breadth of our talented designers is truly remarkable.”

The full list of nominees:



DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE ART DIRECTION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Sophie Nash – Supervising Art Director,

Jacinta Leong APDG, Nick Dare – Art Directors

Bill Goodes – Second Unit Art Director

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Dale Mackie – Virtual Art Director

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Ian Gracie APDG – Supervising Art Director,

Tony Drew, Carlo Crescini, Jenny Hitchcock – Art Directors

Thou Shalt Not Steal

Jenny Hitchcock – Art Director

Jonah Booth Remmers – Designer

STORM FX ANIMATION DESIGN AWARD

Magic Beach

Susan Danta, Pierce Davison, Jake Duczynski, Emma Kelly, Anthony Lucas, Simon Rippingale, Marieka Walsh, Eddie White, Lee Whitmore, Kathy Sarpi, Susie Shapones and Robert Connolly – Animators



Memoir Of A Snail

Adam Elliot – Production Designer

The Twist (Season 2)

Mario Lendvai – Art Director

Francesca Coad – Animation Production Designer, Ai Ikeda – Animator

FILM CARS AUSTRALIA CONCEPT ART AWARD

Baleen Moondjan

Cris Baldwin – Concept Artist

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Annet Mackie – Concept Artist

Worlds of Wonder

Cris Baldwin – Concept Artist

THE JENNIE TATE COSTUME DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD SPONSORED BY HLA MANAGEMENT

Gilgamesh

David Fleischer – Costume Designer

The Chronicles

Harriet Oxley – Costume Designer

The Light Inside

Jennifer Irwin APDG – Costume Designer

Turn of the Screw

Emma Vine – Costume Designer

CATHERINE MARTIN COSTUME DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

House of Gods

Wendy Cork APDG – Costume Designer

Lost Boys & Fairies

Andrew Cox – Costume Designer

Nautilus (Season 1, Episodes 1-7)

Wendy Cork APDG – Costume Designer

The Newsreader

Gypsy Taylor – Costume Designer

JMB FX STUDIO COSTUME DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

NOMINEES

Betterman

Cappi Ireland APDG – Costume Designer

Inside

Zohie Castellano – Costume Designer

Runt

Terri Lamera APDG – Costume Designer

The Correspondent

Joanna Mae Park – Costume Designer

Craig Cook – Costume Supervisor, Kate Ure – Costume Extras Coordinator, Olivia Rowland – Costume Standby, Tauba McNeil – Assistant Costume Standby, Mandy Elmitt – Costume Cutter

ROSCO DIGITAL IMAGING DESIGN FOR A COMMERCIAL AWARD

JPMorgan Chase ‘The Waiting Workforce’

Damien Drew APDG – Production Designer

Gavin Zanotti, Matt Wynne – Concept Artists

MLA Beef ‘Ship’

Steven Jones-Evans APDG – Designer

Gabrielle Carey – Set Designer, Christopher Bruce – Set Decorator, Gregsets

Telstra ‘Holly Jolly Xmas’

Steven Jones-Evans APDG – Production Designer

Sophie Nash – Art Director, Nicholas Dare, Gabrielle Carey – Set Designers,

Christopher Bruce – Set Decorator

Telstra ‘Wherever We Go’

Alex Holmes APDG – Production Designer

Lisa Brennan – Set Decorator

NEXT PRINTING GRAPHIC DESIGN AWARD

Last King Of The Cross (Season 2)

Gabrielle Rowe and Sam Walker – Graphic Designers

Love Island USA (Season 6)

Liv Hutley – Graphic Designer

Richard Jensen – Production Designer, Ben Skinner – Supervising Art Director, Vallery Groenewald – Art Director, Anthony Hernandez – Set Designer, Edward Newton – Graphics Assistant

The Red

Liv Hutley – Graphic Designer

Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer, Emma Bourke – Art Director, Hannah Teefy – Casual Graphic Artist

VECTORWORKS AUSTRALIA LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

American Signs

BROCKMAN – Lighting Designer

Peter and the Starcatcher

Ben Hughes APDG – Lighting Designer

Rusalka

Paul Jackson APDG – Lighting Designer

CREATIVE CRUNCHERS MULTI-DISCIPLINE DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Eucalyptus

Simone Romaniuk APDG – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Fangirls

David Fleischer – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Flat Earthers: The Musical

BROCKMAN – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Moss Piglet

Meg Wilson – Designer

WYSIWYG 3D PRODUCTION DESIGN OR COSTUME DESIGN FOR A SHORT FILM, MUSIC VIDEO OR WEB SERIES AWARD

If/When

Courtney Westbrook and Ara Nuri Steel – Production Designers

Listen Carefully

Mrunal Ramesh Jirwankar – Production Designer

There Is No Antimemetics Division

Joseph Tiernan – Production Designer

Videoland

Shannon Biviano – Production Designer

BUNYA PRODUCTIONS PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Black Snow: Jack of Clubs (Season 2)

Helen O’Loan APDG – Production Designer

Eric

Alex Holmes APDG – Production Designer

Andrew Baseman – Set Decorator, Matthew Hindle – Graphic Designer

Mother of the Bride

Helen O’Loan APDG – Production Designer

Territory

Matt Putland APDG – Production Designer

Tuesday Stone – Art Director, Lauren Richards – Set Decorator

NETFLIX SET DECORATION FOR A FEATURE FILM OR TELEVISION PRODUCTION AWARD

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Katie Sharrock – Set Decorator

Colin Gibson APDG – Production Designer, Daniel Waring – Lead Man, Ben Howell – Senior Buyer/Dresser

Nautilus

Justine Dunn – Set Decorator

The Correspondent

Karla Urizar APDG – Set Decorator

The Fall Guy

H Christian Petersen – Set Decorator

DESIGN AWARDS VIDEO DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Arlington

Aron Murray – Video Designer

Dracula

Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer

Susie Henderson – Video Editor, Benjamin Sheen – Assistant Video Director,

Sam Heesen, André Morton, Lucy Parakhina – Camera Operators

Round The Twist The Musical

Craig Wilkinson APDG – Video Designer

Jake Lodder – Associate Video Design

NIDA FOUNDATION TRUST EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Alice, Mother of Cinema

Elle Fitzgerald – Set Designer

Parade

Sidney Younger – Lighting Designer

Harry Gill – Production Designer

Recollection

Eloise Kent – Set Designer

The Pigeons

Lochie Odgers – Set Designer

Lily Mateljan – Costume Designer

AFTRS EMERGING DESIGNER FOR A SCREEN PRODUCTION AWARD

Breaking Plates

Camille Ostrowsky – Production Designer

Abbey Ling Thorley – Costume Designer

Descent

Alfonso Jose Coronel – Production Designer

Eat Up!

Abbey Ling Thorley – Multi-disciplinary Designer

Lily Currey-Billyard – Art Department Co-ordinator, Craig Bornstein, Sheree Tam – Buyer/Dressers, Cronulla Folk Illustration Studio – Animator

Interview with a Hero

Nathan Andrew Evans – Production Designer

EVENT ENGINEERING SET DESIGN FOR A LIVE PERFORMANCE OR EVENT AWARD

Arlington

Kate Beere – Set Designer

Bluey’s World

Alison Ross, Jonothan Oxlade, Pip Runciman APDG, Luke Ede, Ben Donnelly – Designers

Into The Shimmering World

David Fleischer – Set Designer

Nayika: A Dancing Girl

Keerthi Subramanyam – Set Designer

DOCKLANDS STUDIOS MELBOURNE PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM AWARD

Kid Snow

Clayton Jauncey APDG – Production Designer

Christine Lynch – Set Decorator

Sting

Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer

Gareth Wilkes – Art Director, Diana Robertson – Set Decorator

Tarot

Felicity Abbott APDG BFDG – Production Designer

Sonja Nenadić – Set Designer

The Correspondent

Fiona Donovan APDG – Production Designer

Max Nadilo – Art Director, Karla Urizar APDG – Set Decorator,

Kylee Burgess – Property Master