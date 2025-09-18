‘Fwends’ (Trailer)

Sophie Somerville’s award-winning debut directorial feature film Fwends’ follows old friends, Jessie (Melissa Gan) and Em (Emmanuelle Mattana), as they reconnect over a weekend in Melbourne.

Jessie, aimless and burdened by a thinly veiled loneliness and a shameful secret, plays host to Em, a junior lawyer from Sydney who works relentlessly to pay her eye-watering rent, who arrives in Melbourne looking to escape the spectre of a recent sexual harassment incident at work.

What starts as a casual catch-up quickly transforms into a whirlwind weekend filled with adventure, raw emotion, and poignant revelations, brought to life by largely improvised performances that set the tone for a story that radiates rare sincerity.

Somerville wrote the script with the lead actors and leaned into improvisation on set. Carter Looker and Sarah Hegge-Taylor produced.

The film Berlinale Forum’s Caligari Film Prize earlier this year, before screening at the Sydney Film Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival.

Fwends will screen on Friday nights only throughout November, opening on November 7 at Melbourne’s Cinema Nova with a special cast and crew Q&A screening, and at Sydney’s Dendy Newtown, with more locations to be announced.