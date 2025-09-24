‘The Wolves Always Come at Night’ Australia’s entry for Best International Feature Film Oscar

Gabrielle Brady’s hybrid documentary The Wolves Always Come at Night is Australia’s official submission for next year’s Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

A co-production between Australia, Germany and Mongolia, the film blends documentary and fiction to tell the story of Mongolian herders Davaaseuren Dagvasuren and Otgonzaya Dashzeveg’s decision to leave their homeland after the arrival of a destructive sandstorm. These freezing storms or ‘dzuds’ in Mongolia are getting more sudden and severe as climate change accelerates.

The film premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival in the Platform competition, before going on to screen at BFI London Film Festival, Zurich Film Festival, IDFA and Sydney Film Festival, among others.

Dagvasuren and Dashzeveg are co-writers with Brady, while Rita Walsh, Chromosom Films’ Julia Niethammer and Guru Media’s Ariunaa Tserenpil are producers. Executive producers include Oscar-winner Dan Cogan, Deanne Weir, Stefanie Plattner, Alexander Wadouh and Emma Hindley.

The Wolves Always Come at Night marks Brady’s sophomore feature following Island of the Hungry Ghosts, and was submitted to the Academy by a committee of Australian industry professionals convened by Screen Australia.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the committee said it was a unanimous decision.

“A striking and original portrait of a family deeply affected by climate change and its devastating effects on their traditional way of life, cultural values and homeland. A significant and brilliantly crafted feature film that everyone in the committee regarded as requisite Cinema viewing,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, the film will be put forward for the Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Brady said she hoped the project would bring people closer to the lives of Dagvasuren and Dashzeveg as they both face climate displacement yet “also find ways to resist in the face of irreversible change”.

“As our world confronts the growing reality of climate migration, sharing this story on a global stage fills me and our whole team with immense hope and pride,” she said.

Dagvasuren and Dashzeveg added: “We are very proud that the film has been selected in this way. We hope this will lead to more people to understand the great changes happening in our pastures and landscapes now – with global warming deeply affecting us, and so many others around the world.”

To be eligible for the Best International Feature prize, a film must have been produced outside of the US and more than 50 per cent of the dialogue must be in a language other than English – The Wolves Always Come at Night is a Mongolian-language film.

Australia has made 16 submissions for the award (previously Best Foriegn Language Film) since 1996, including Noora Niasari’s Shayda, Goran Stolevski’s You Won’t Be Alone, Warwick Thornton’s Samson and Delilah and Rolf de Heer’s Ten Canoes.

In 2016, Bentley Dean and Martin Butler’s Tanna was ultimately nominated for the award alongside A Man Called Ove, Land of Mine, The Salesman and Toni Erdmann.

Screen Australia head of documentary Richard Huddleston said The Wolves Always Come at Night was a prime example of what Australia’s screen industry is renowned for; “distinctive, boundary pushing and impactful storytelling”

“The collaborative approach and unwavering commitment to showing the realities of climate change is evident throughout this globally relevant, creatively ambitious feature documentary. This visionary team are deserving of being Australia’s official submission and I congratulate and wish them all the very best,” he told IF.

The Wolves Always Come At Night received principal production investment from Screen Australia and significant private investment from WeirAnderson Films, alongside Storming Donkey Productions. Further financial support came via BBC Storyville, SWR Arte and Madman Films, with Cinephil repping worldwide sales. It was developed with the assistance of Screen Australia, German Federal Film Board, and Filmbüro Bremen.

While the film is nearing the end of its theatrical run in Australia via Madman Entertainment, it is still screening at Melbourne’s Cinema Nova. It will be available on disc and digital from November 19.

A shortlist of 15 finalists for the Academy Award for Best International Feature will be announced December 16, with the final five nominees unveiled on January 22, 2026.