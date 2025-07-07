Gareth Carr seeking to bring Uncle Jack Charles to the screen one more time with ‘Life After Man’

Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following content contains images and/or names of a person who has passed away.

If filmmaker Gareth Carr has learned anything from making two indie titles concurrently, it’s that if you don’t ask, you don’t get.

Carr began writing post-apocalyptic survival thriller Life After Man before he had finished his first feature, Saving Grace, telling the story of two sisters trying to survive in isolation after the collapse of society.

He included an Aboriginal character named Banjo in the script with no clear idea of who would take on the role, but after some research, he came across the late Uncle Jack Charles, having been “blown away” by a scene of his from the movie Pan.

Carr would track down Charles’ agent and send him the script, and following some negotiation, flew the celebrated author, activist, and actor to Sydney on October 12, 2018, for two nights to deliver what would be one of his final on-screen performances.

“We were filming in Wollombi, and most of us were staying at the location,” Carr told IF.

“His agent had arranged for him to stay in a motel down the road, but Uncle Jack was disappointed. He wanted to be in the thick of it. He was full of stories and brought so much energy and presence to the set.”

More than seven years later, Carr has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the film’s completion, seeking $24,700 to assist with dialogue editing, sound design, and colour grading.

Described as having elements of The Road and It Comes at Night, Life After Man stars Kaitlyn Boyé and Ieisha Acampora as the two sisters who take refuge on a small outback farm after an infectious disease causes the dead to rise again, having wiped out most of humanity. The cast includes Edric Hong, Nathan Bates, Will Gabriel, Nicolai Lafayette, and Janelle McMenamin.

Gareth Carr and Uncle Jack Charles.

Carr wrote, directed, produced, and edited the film, working with composer Arin Aykut, cinematographer Karl Jenner, and production designer Justine Scali.

The Australian-based English filmmaker admitted that balancing Life After Man with Saving Grace, which was picked up by Vertical Entertainment and had a limited theatrical release in the US at the end of 2022, had stretched him creatively and financially.

“The film has been seven years in the making,” he told IF.

“Between two international moves, the pandemic, and raising a young family, it has been a long road. The end is finally in sight, which is why I’ve launched a Kickstarter to raise funds for the final stages of post-production. Up to this point, Life After Man has been completely self-funded.”

It’s been nearly three years since Charles died aged 79, after suffering a stroke.

The Boon Wurrung and Dja Dja Wurrung man is acknowledged as the grandfather of Aboriginal theatre in Australia and co-founded the first Aboriginal theatre company, Nindethana Theatre, with Bob Maza in 1972.

Charles’ career across stage and screen spanned six decades, acting in feature films Mystery Road and True History of the Kelly Gang, as well as series The Gods of Wheat Street, Cleverman, Grace Beside Me, Rosehaven, Black Comedy, and Preppers.

Carr described Charles as an “absolute gentleman”.

“I am truly heartbroken that he never got to see the completed film,” he said.

