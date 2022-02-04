Production has begun in Victoria on Garth Davis’ sci-fi psychological thriller Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre.

The Amazon Studios film is an adaptation of Ian Reid’s 2018 novel, set in a future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet.

Ronan and Mescal play Hen and Junior, a young married couple living a solitary life on their isolated farm.

One night, a knock on the door from a stranger named Terrance (Pierre) changes everything: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth.

Davis adapted the book with Reid, with producers including Kerry Kohansky-Roberts on behalf of AC Studios, Davis for I Am That, his JV with See-Saw Films, and See-Saw’s Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

Executive producers include Reid, and I Am That’s Samantha Lang. Libby Sharpe will co-produce for I Am That and See-Saw Films.

Production will take place at Docklands Studios Melbourne and other locations around the state.

The Lion director said: “I am very proud to be making Foe in my home state of Victoria, particularly on Yorta Yorta country in the amazing Winton Wetlands, which is one of our key locations.”

Foe will utilise the Producer Offset, and was attracted to Victoria via its screen incentive and the Regional Location Assistance Fund.

The feature is expected to inject $32 million into the state economy, create 950 jobs for Victorian cast and crew and utilise 500 businesses.

The Victorian government is also supporting placements for three local practitioners: director Michael Hudson, costume buyer Ellen Stainstreet (recently named a Rising Talent for 2022 by IF) and set decorator Tom Herbert.