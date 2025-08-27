Genna Chanelle Hayes’ ‘Olivia’ underway in country Victoria

Genna Chanelle Hayes has started production on her sophomore feature Olivia, which follows a young mother navigating domestic violence while raising a child.

Shooting across the Southern Grampians and Campaspe Shires, the indie examines the relational dynamics that lead to abuse.

In addition to writing, directing and producing, Hayes stars in the film alongside newcomers Percie Burge and Joshua Long. Additional casting is still underway.

“I believe men are open and listening, and really want to hear what women have to share,” Hayes said of the timing of the film.

“For so long we’ve been censored and gaslit into silence, and still are in many cases due to pre-existing programming we were all born into. But it is up to us as women to unchain ourselves and each other. And part of that is being willing to speak on difficult things.”

Olivia is Hayes’ follow up to her 2021 debut Akoni, which was nominated for Best Indie Film at the 2022 AACTA Awards and the Australian Directors’ Guild Award for direction in a feature film (budget under $1m).

‘Olivia’. (Photo: Narelle Portanier)

The filmmaker was unsure she would make a second feature, noting that few female filmmakers get the chance to do so.

“And our industry is not built for the autonomy of independent storytellers, which makes career longevity near impossible in this country. It is immensely sacrificial, and requires a generous village. But I believe Olivia is important. It’s a story I’ve carried for a long time, and coming home to tell it in the country, from our perspective, feels right.”

Panavision, the Southern Grampians and Campaspe Shires, as well as a number of businesses, have supported Olivia, as well as a planned accompanying campaign, ‘Be Good to Her’. The initiative aims to create safe and secure communities for women and girls, and will look to unite men and women in open conversation to foster a deeper comprehension of the cultural factors that contribute to violence.

Financing for the film is ongoing, and includes a combination of partnerships, grants, private investors, and business investors.

Calum Stewart is Olivia‘s cinematographer, while Big Bang Sound Design’s Wayne Pashley is sound designer and Catherine Armstrong of Spectrum Films the post-producer. Hayes is also taking on some crew roles, including wardrobe design.

Olivia will be shot over blocks with production anticipated to wrap by October. No distributor is attached as yet, though the hope is to release the film next year.