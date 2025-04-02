George H. Xanthis

George H. Xanthis continues ‘The Chosen’ journey as season five hits cinemas

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

David Ayer’s action thriller A Working Man wasn’t the only title to perform above expectations at the US box office last weekend.

In third place were the opening two episodes of The Chosen: The Last Supper, the fifth season of 5&2 Studios’ faith-based television series, which drew $US11.5 million from 2,235 cinemas – a record for the franchise.

It’s part of a global cinematic release for the series in the lead up to Easter, consisting of three-part theatrical rollouts ...