George Miller, Robert Connolly in the mix for 2024 ADG Awards as nominees revealed

The Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) has unveiled the nominations for this year’s ADG Awards, with George Miller and Robert Connolly among those securing nods.

Set to be held at The Astor Theatre in Melbourne on November 22, the ceremony will recognise directors across 19 categories, spanning features, television, music video, and commercial content.

Miller (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) and Connolly (Force of Nature) are nominated alongside Kyle Portbury (The Hopeful) and Paul Middleditch (Uproar) in the Best Direction of a Feature Film (Budget $1.5 M or over).

Contending the Best Direction of a Feature Film (Budget under $1.5 M) award are Haydn Butler (Home Kills), Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen (You’ll Never Find Me), Dane McCusker (The Big Dog), and Timothy Despina Marshall (In the Room Where He Waits).

Butler, Bell, and Allen are also up for Best Direction of a Debut Feature with Daniel Fenech (The Blind Sea) and Natalie Bailey (Audrey).

Sarah Hickey was the best represented with three nominations, recognised for Best Direction of a Children’s Series Episode, Best Direction of Commercial Content, and Best Direction of a Commercial Advertisement.

Find more information about the awards here.

The full list of nominees is below:

The Esben Storm Award for Best Direction of a Children’s Series Episode

Sarah Hickey – Crazy Fun Park S1 E4 – Remember Me

Craig Irvin –The Spooky Files S1 E5 – Welcome to Lake Tranquillity

Rosemary Myers – Beep and Mort S2 E2 – Today! The Musical

Sian Davies – Surviving Summer S2 E1 – Selection

Nina Buxton- Planet Lulin S1 E7 – Hair Raiser

Best Direction of a Comedy Series Episode

Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope – Colin From Accounts S2 E5 – Waterfall

Helena Brooks – Population: 11 S1 E10 – Like Father, Like Son

Trent O’Donnell –Population: 11 S1 E1 – Outback UFO Tours

Alyssa McClelland – Sex Education S4 E6

Best Direction of Online Shortform

Nash Edgerton – Far Enough – Vote Yes

Ryan Cauchi – Greystanes – Chapter 09

Jemma Cotter –I’m So Sorry For Your Loss S1 E3 – Dead Ringer

Kaius Potter – Fluff – Before The Mirror

Jesse Vogelaar – Ruby Rai P.I. S1 E2 – Gobbo & Chi Chi

Best Direction of Online Longform

Liam Fitzgibbon – Descent S1 E4 – Get Busy Livin’ or Get Busy Eel

Jessica Smith – Videoland S1 E1 & E2

Aimée-Lee Xu Hsien – Pleasant Avenue S1 E2 – Mr Masala

Monique Terry and Abby Gallaway –Touch S1

Joanna Beveridge Shippers S1 E7 – O K-Drama

Best Direction of an Interactive or Immersive Project

Simon Croker and Rosie Pavlovic – David’s Dead!!

Logan Mucha – A Beat To Hold Back The Dawn

Ben Joseph Andrews and Emma Roberts – Turbulence: Jamais Vu

Best Direction of a Music Video

James Chappell – Stephen Sanchez: Baby Blue Bathing Suit

Mick Soiza – Semiiré: Decisions

Kyle Caulfield – Allday, Cubsport: Miss You Still

Cameron Zayec – Witchgrinder: Queen of Sin

Best Direction of Commercial Content

Sarah Hickey – Monster & Bear: The Perfect Brief

Tony Walsh – Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute: To Keep A Heart Beating

Tony Walsh – NRL: Dolphin Smart!

Hossein Khodabandehloo – Public Transport Victoria: Hi Vis Humanity – Transport Workers are People Too

Best Direction of a Commercial Advertisement

Michael Spiccia – Amazon Prime: Concrete Jungle

Tim Bullock – AAMI: Athletes In The Making

Sarah Hickey – FIFA Women’s World Cup Trailer 2023

Aislinn Lowe – Google: Meet Google Demand Gen

Tom Noakes – Apple: Swoop

Best Direction of a Student Film

Lucien Perry Hiraeth

Isabella Andronos Under the Water

Lotte Sweeney – Bottleneck

Chloe Kemp – Say

Veniamin Gialouris – Gorgo

Best Direction of a Short Film

Nick Russell – Favourites

Lucy Coleman – Lean In

Will Suen and Sejon Im – Sweet Juices

Annelise Hickey – Hafekasi

Nick Lacey and Nathan Lacey – Die Bully Die

Best Direction of an Animation

Alexs Stadermann – 200% Wolf

Tania Vincent and Ricard Cussó – The Sloth Lane

Best Direction of a Short Documentary

Gianna Mazzeo – The History of the Carabiner

Brietta Hague – Compass S39 E10 – Not In My Name

Patrick Abboud – Gayrabia

Ella Wright – Tee Ken Ng

Best Direction of a Documentary Series Episode or One-Off

Emma Watts – Last Chance To Save A Life

Nel Minchin –The Way We Wore S1 E1 – The Media

Serge Ou – Runn

Best Direction of a Drama Series Episode

Jeffrey Walker –The Artful Dodger S1 E8 – Untapped Potential

Fadia Abboud –House of Gods S1 E5 – Lament

Adam Murfet and Jessie Oldfield – Heartbreak High S2 E8 – Boys Don’t Cry

Leticia Cáceres – Erotic Stories S1 E1 – Philia

Emma Freeman – Fake S1 E5

Best Direction of a Miniseries Episode

Peter Salmon – After The Party S1

Bonnie Moir – Exposure S1 E5

Glendyn Ivin – The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart S1 E1 – Black Fire Orchid

Tig Terera – Swift Street S1 E1 – Thank You Elsie

Bharat Nalluri – Boy Swallows Universe S1 E1 – Boy Smells Rat

Best Direction of a Debut Feature

Haydn Butler – Home Kills

Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen –You’ll Never Find Me

Daniel Fenech –The Blind Sea

Natalie Bailey – Audrey

Best Direction of a Documentary Feature

Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlowe – Renee Gracie: Fireproof

Jenny Hicks – Dale Frank – Nobody’s Sweetie

James Bradley –Welcome to Babel

Gracie Otto – Otto by Otto

Best Direction of a Feature Film (Budget under $1.5 M)

Haydn Butler – Home Kills

Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen – You’ll Never Find Me

Dane McCusker –The Big Dog

Timothy Despina Marshall – In the Room Where He Waits

Best Direction of a Feature Film (Budget $1.5 M or over)

Paul Middleditch –Uproar

Robert Connolly – Force of Nature

George Miller – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Kyle Portbury –The Hopeful