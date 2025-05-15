George Miller to appear in conversation with Hideo Kojima at Sydney Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival will host an ‘in conversation’ event with director George Miller and Hideo Kojima, creator of videos games such as DEATH STRANDING and Metal Gear Solid, who have recently collaborated.

To be held June 14 at Sydney Town Hall, co-presented by Screen NSW, the conversation promises to explore the conversation between film and video games, and the approach each brings to their craft.

The talk comes as Kojima readies the release of DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH, which sees players traverse Australia, and in which Miller appears as a character.

Kojima, whose games are known for their cinematic qualities, lists the Mad Max director as a personal hero.

“This is a rare and exciting meeting of two creative minds who have reshaped their respective industries,” said SFF festival director Nashen Moodley. “Kojima and Miller’s shared love of cinema and storytelling will make for an unforgettable conversation at this year’s Festival.”

Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth added: “The Sydney Film Festival continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, and this unmissable event is a testament to their bold vision. Screen NSW is thrilled to support this world exclusive in-conversation event with Australian icon Dr George Miller and renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima, which highlights the synergies across the NSW Screen and Digital Games Strategy, the Sydney Film Festival, and the screen and digital games industry. This is an event that will inspire, entertain and connect audiences through the power of imagination.”