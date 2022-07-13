Southern Pictures has promoted Georgia Woodward to general manager.

In her new role, Woodward will guide the company’s strategic growth, working with CEO and executive producer Laurie Critchley to manage the development slate, as well as overseeing the broader production (long and short form), servicing new projects, and expanding the company’s offerings.

The company has a number of projects currently underway, including factual series, Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked (ABC, BBC), Missing Persons Investigation (Nine Network), The School (SBS) and Magda’s Big Health Check (ABC).

Woodward will also oversee the launch of Southern Pictures Queensland operations as the company continues to expand, with the opening of new Brisbane offices and the appointment of Queensland executive producer, Ross Wilson.

The appointment comes 12 months after Woodward first was placed in the company through the Screen Australia Enterprise People program to work as a development producer specialising in data analytics.

Critchley said: “Georgia brings more than a decade of experience producing and delivering content across different sections of the entertainment industry from factual, reality and lifestyle entertainment to digital and branded content, with a significant capability in applying data analytics to drive the development and distribution of content.

“Georgia’s appointment consolidates Southern Pictures’ growth and development across its slate of short form, branded content, original factual and new formats.”

Woodward said: “I am thrilled to be moving into this new role and to help lead Southern Pictures through this exciting period of growth and progression”.