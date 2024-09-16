‘Ghosts Australia’, ‘Playing Gracie Darling’ lead Paramount ANZ’s 2025 scripted slate

Supernatural sitcom Ghosts is the latest British title to get an Australian adaptation through BBC Studios Productions Australia, with Ghosts Australia to commence production early next year for Paramount+ and Network 10.

Announced at Paramount ANZ’s upfronts this morning, the eight-part family comedy series follows lovebirds Kate and Sean, a couple that are about to jump into the hellscape that is the inner-city rental market until Kate inherits a huge mansion in the country.

Moving in together for the first time the young couple are attempting domestic bliss, but unbeknown to them, the house is haunted by a collection of needy spirits who carked it in Ramshead Manor over the past 200 years.

It comes five years after the original series, produced by Monumental Television in association with Them There, first aired on BBC One, with the fifth and final season becoming the UK’s most-watched comedy of 2023. There has since been a US version – currently in its fourth season – and a newly announced German adaptation.

BBC Studios Productions Australia has previously been behind an Australian spin-off of Death in Paradise, titled Return to Paradise, for the ABC, and a local version of The Office, set to premiere on Prime Video next month.

General manager and creative director Kylie Washington described Ghosts as “one of those brilliant comedies which lend itself perfectly to localisation around the world”.

“We have our own, unique, Australian characters that reflect our very own history and culture,” she said.

“Our eclectic group of ghosts provides endless entertainment in this share-house comedy series that we hope Australian viewers will fall in love with”.

Ghosts Australia will be joined on Paramount+ by a new homegrown murder mystery from Curio Pictures.

Morgana O’Reilly

Created and written by Miranda Nation and directed by Jonathan Brough, Playing Gracie Darling stars Morgana O’Reilly as Joni, a child psychologist whose best friend Gracie Darling disappeared during a séance when they were 14 and hasn’t been seen since.

Twenty-seven years on, the local kids in a small town get their kicks with a game of ‘Playing Gracie Darling’ – but the seemingly innocent game turns sinister when another girl disappears.

Joni returns to the town where her best friend Gracie mysteriously disappeared to confront her deep fear of the unknown and find out what really happened to Gracie that fateful night.

Local sergeant Jay (Rudi Dharmalingam) partners with Joni to uncover the truth, while Gracie’s sister Ruth (Celia Pacquola) faces a mother’s worst nightmare when her daughter vanishes under hauntingly similar circumstances. The cast also includes Annie Maynard and Anne Tenney, with more announcements to follow.

Curio’s Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner are producing the six-part series alongside Sophia Mogford for Paramount+ and Miranda Nation. Laura Nagy is an associate producer and Anya Beyersdorf is writing additional scripts. Sony Pictures Television is distributing the series internationally, with Screen Australia providing major production investment and Screen NSW offering financial support.

Paramount ANZ senior vice president, content and programming Dan Monaghan was excited for audiences to see the premium female-led crime thriller.

“Morgana O’Reilly is a star on the rise,” he said.

“We are so fortunate to have secured her for the lead role along with one of the most impressive ensemble casts this series could have hoped for.”

Paramount ANZ will make a foray into festive films next year with Staycation, a feature-length, live-action Christmas movie from Ludo set to air on Paramount+ and Network 10 that sees a dysfunctional middle-class family attempt to survive their Christmas break at home, only to find themselves accidentally mixed up with some very dangerous characters.

There is also a new comedy venture from The Inspired Unemployed’s Jack Steele and Matt Ford, who in addition to the second season of (Impractical) Jokers, will front Paramount+ and Network 10 Australian original series The List.

Jack Steele and Matt Ford.

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, this six-part series will see the boys set out on an unforgettable adventure travelling across six countries with one mission – to complete ‘The List’. Unfortunately, their dream bucket list of things they want to do is replaced by a nightmare list of things they have to do.

From entering a rap battle competition in Soweto, to becoming Mermen in Malaysia and training with Japanese mountain monks, they will endure excruciating native medical treatments, learn obscure martial arts, and perform to huge local crowds against their will.

Returning for Paramount+ in 2025 is the previously announced second season of NCIS: Sydney.

Over on Network 10, Have You Been Paying Attention? star Sam Pang will create and host a new weekly show, the title of which is yet to be revealed, while Todd Samson is on a mission to find the answers in his new series, Todd Sampson’s Why?.

The network will also welcome back reality format Big Brother and game show Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen after hiatuses, as well as a reboot of Wheel of Fortune, to be hosted by British talk show host Graham Norton.

New to the schedule are reality series Airport 24/7, which offers unfettered access to Melbourne Airport’s air traffic control tower, along with firies, Feds, border patrollers, air traffic controllers and baggage handlers on the frontlines; House Hunters Australia, which pairs potential buyers with agents in the quest for a win-win deal within the rollercoaster that is the country’s property market.

Returning titles for the network include I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition, MasterChef Australia, Dessert Masters, and Taskmaster Australia.

Next year will also see two seasons of Australian Survivor – Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn II and Survivor: Australia v The World

Monaghan said 2025 would feature a “diverse slate of brilliant entertainment mixing audience favourites with brand new shows destined to be viewers’ new obsessions”.

“2025 will showcase a super-charged schedule of addictive, premium content on 10, with fresh home-grown hits rolling out right off the bat in January starting with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and continuing all the way through to December with Big Brother.”