‘Ghosts Australia’ (Trailer)

The eight-episode Australian adaptation of the UK and US comedy Ghosts stars Tamala as Kate, a young woman navigating a new relationship who discovers she has inherited a huge and historic mansion in the country.

She wants to revamp Ramshead Manor into a boutique hotel, but loveable city boy Sean (Rowan Witt) has his doubts. When a near-death experience gives Kate the power to see the ghosts, all their lives (and afterlives) will change forever.

Of the spirits already settled in the space, Eileen (Mandy McElhinney) is an Irish potato famine survivor, hardworking publican and mother of 13 children – all of which she never, ever complains about; Gideon (Brent Hill) is a stoic naval officer, fresh off the Third Fleet with similarly fresh ideas about race, gender and politics; Miranda (Ines English) is a socialite bride-to-be from the early 1900s, repressing more than just her brutal opinions on the other Ghosts; Lindy (Michelle Brasier) is a vibrant 1980s aerobics instructor with people-pleasing tendencies and terrible taste in men; and Satan (Jackson Tozer) is a misunderstood 90s bikie with a heart of gold who’s most comfortable in a 2IC role and watching rom-coms in secret.

Christiaan Van Vuuren and Madeleine Dyer directed the episodes, which are being produced by Bree-Anne Sykes and executive-produced by Sophia Zachariou.

Josh Mapleston penned the episodes alongside script editor Libby Butler, Shontell Ketchell, Philip Tarl Denson, and Steph Tisdell.

Western Australian heads of department include production manager Vikki Barr, production accountant Susie Campbell, production designer Emma Fletcher, costume designer Lien See Leong, 1st AD Mark Boskell, gaffer Dan Spriggs, grip Greg McKie, sound recordist Trevor Hope, location manager Rachael Hawkins, and unit manager Jacki McKie.



The BBC Studios Production Australia series is backed by investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.

Ghosts Australia is coming soon to Paramount+.