‘Ghosts’ story begins in Perth with Tamala, Rowan Witt, Mandy McElhinney

Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier, Jackson Tozer, and George Zhao have stepped into the supernatural for BBC Studios Productions Australia’s Ghosts, which has begun production in Perth.

The eight-episode Australian adaptation of the UK and US comedy stars Tamala as Kate, a young woman navigating a new relationship who discovers she has inherited a huge and historic mansion in the country.

She wants to revamp Ramshead Manor into a boutique hotel, but loveable city boy Sean (Rowan Witt) has his doubts. When a near-death experience gives Kate the power to see the ghosts, all their lives (and afterlives) will change forever.

Of the spirits already settled in the space, Eileen (McElhinney) is an Irish potato famine survivor, hardworking publican and mother of 13 children – all of which she never, ever complains about; Gideon (Brent Hill) is a stoic naval officer, fresh off the Third Fleet with similarly fresh ideas about race, gender and politics; Miranda (English) is a socialite bride-to-be from the early 1900s, repressing more than just her brutal opinions on the other Ghosts; Lindy (Michelle Brasier) is a vibrant 1980s aerobics instructor with people-pleasing tendencies and terrible taste in men; and Satan (Tozer) is a misunderstood 90s bikie with a heart of gold who’s most comfortable in a 2IC role and watching rom-coms in secret.

Christiaan Van Vuuren and Madeleine Dyer will direct the episodes, which are being produced by Bree-Anne Sykes and executive-produced by Sophia Zachariou.

Josh Mapleston penned the episodes alongside script editor Libby Butler, Shontell Ketchell (Gold Diggers), Philip Tarl Denson (Zero-Point), and Steph Tisdell.

Western Australian heads of department include production manager Vikki Barr, production accountant Susie Campbell, production designer Emma Fletcher, costume designer Lien See Leong, 1st AD Mark Boskell, gaffer Dan Spriggs, grip Greg McKie, sound recordist Trevor Hope, location manager Rachael Hawkins and unit manager Jacki McKie.



The BBC Studios Production Australia series is backed by investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall expected the production to create 200 jobs for WA cast and crew.

“Set in a haunted country house, Ghosts has entertained audiences around the world, and we’re delighted to welcome the Australian adaptation of this series to Perth,” she said.

BBC Studios Productions Australia general manager and creative director Kylie Washington said the company was excited to have assembled “such a talented ensemble cast” to breathe life into the “distinctly Australian”.

“Ghosts has been a runaway hit in the UK and US, and we’re looking forward to introducing audiences to these comedic, warm-hearted and unlikely group of flatmates that draw on our unique Australian culture and history.”