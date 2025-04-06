‘Ginger and the Vegesaurs’ set to roam in North America on PBS

The prehistoric vegetable creatures of Cheeky Little Media’s Ginger and the Vegesaurs will be let loose in the US, after PBS secured North American rights to the animated series.

Created by Gary Eck and Nick O’Sullivan, Ginger and the Vegesaurs is set in a world where the juiciest and freshest creatures ever rule the planet. Pre-school audiences follow Ginger, a young Tricarrotops, and her baby Pea-Rex buddies Minty, Wasabi, and Split.

Following its debut in 2022, the series has become available in more than 70 territories, including the UK, where it has racked up more than 48 million views on BBC iPlayer.

Production on seasons four and five commenced in February, with the BBC coming on board as a commissioning partner alongside the ABC.

Episodes will premiere on PBS Kids and be available for streaming on the free PBS app available on iPhone, Apple TV, Android TV and smartphones, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, and Vizio.

Cheeky Little Media founder David Webster said the company was pleased the “lovable and very funny creatures” had been warmly received by kids all over the world.

“We’re very excited about Vegesaurs making it to audiences in the US,” he said.

“At the heart of the show are some great characters exploring a prehistoric world that is colourful, inspiring and full of heart.”