Mark Hartley’s psychological thriller Girl at the Window stars Ella Newton as a teenager convinced that her mother’s (Radha Mitchell) new boyfriend is the serial killer terrorising their town, stopping at nothing to prove it.

The film, which reunites Hartley and producer Antony I. Ginnane following their 2013 Patrick remake, also stars Vince Colosimo and James MacKay.

Girl at the Window is Ginnane’s 72 film, with the script penned by Terence Hammond and co-writer Nicolette Minster.

Heads of department include director of photography Garry Richards; production designer Robert Perkins and SFX & prosthetic artist Larry Van Dynhoven.

Girl at the Window will be in cinemas nationally on August 18 via Kismet.