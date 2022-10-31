Former Screen Queensland chief creative officer Jo Dillon has joined the newly-established Global City Group as its inaugural CEO, with the appointment announced alongside the company’s acquisition of Every Cloud Productions.

Launched earlier this year, the Queensland-based business has an acquisitions focus, investing in talent and companies across film and television, games, tech, media, and communications.

As part of her new role, Dillon will serve as chair of Every Cloud Productions, working alongside CEO Drew Grove on its slate, which includes Adele Vuko’s upcoming holiday comedy feature, Stan’s Christmas Ransom.

The executive, who departed Screen Queensland in December last year after more than seven years of service, described the acquisition as a “statement of intent and the beginning of our strategy to build a successful network of companies across the creative industries”. Previous Every Cloud titles include SeaChange, Eden and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

“I’m excited to work with Drew Grove and the Every Cloud team to support their continued growth as part of the Global City Group family,” she said.

It comes after Every Cloud Productions unveiled a new management structure in February, with Grove, who was previously head of business affairs, taking over as CEO in the wake of founders Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger stepping down from day-to-day operations.

Head of content Mike Jones and finance director Shraddha Gatiya also became partners in the venture. The current structure will continue under Global City Group.

Grove said his team was excited to be part of the business and welcomed the opportunity to work with Dillon.

“This is an exciting new chapter in our growth, and we look forward to growing our business and our production slate, both domestically and internationally, as part of an ambitious new network of creative industries businesses,” he said.