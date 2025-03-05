Global TV exec Wayne Garvie: “If Apple make two dramas a year out of Australia, that will be a good result”

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sony Pictures Television’s president of international production, Wayne Garvie, says streamers are never going to produce huge numbers of local dramas, but the potential rewards for producers who adapt to this changing media landscape are significant.

He said international streamers want more Australian content but pointed to the UK experience, where Netflix has only commissioned eight dramas.

“So you’re never going to get a huge number,” he said during a Screen Producers Australia (SPA) breakfas...