Goalpost Television’s gold rush drama New Gold Mountain will premiere in the US next month on Sundance Now.

In a deal negotiated by All3Media International, the AMC Networks streaming service will also screen the four-part series in Canada and UK, with its premiere on February 3.

Directed by Corrie Chen and created by lead writer Peter Cox, New Gold Mountain tells the story of the Australian gold rush from the perspective of Chinese miners who risked everything for a chance at an unlikely fortune in a new land.

The series stars Yoson An, Alyssa Sutherland, Christopher James Baker, Dan Spielman, Mabel Li, Leonie Whyman, Sam Wang, Rhys Muldoon, Alison Bell, Chris Masters Mah, and Travis Cotton.

Goalpost’s Kylie du Fresne, producer of the series, said the company “couldn’t be happier” with its new platform.

“The US is the home of the original ‘gold mountain’ in California and, with our shared gold rush history, we had always hoped that New Gold Mountain would find an audience in the US,” she said.

Shannon Cooper, VP of programming, Sundance Now, said the drama was an “excellent addition” to Sundance Now’s slate of international productions.

“Sundance Now is excited to partner with All3media International and Goalpost to bring this epic Australian drama to U.S., Canadian, and U.K. audiences,” she said.

“By offering a new perspective on the gold rush era along with a stellar ensemble cast, this powerful drama.”

New Gold Mountain is a Goalpost Television production for SBS, with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with SBS, and financed with support from Film Victoria and Screen NSW.

The series won two AACTA Awards last year, for Best Costume Design (Cappi Ireland) and Best Original Score (Caitlin Yeo).