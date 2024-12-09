Golden Globe recognition for ‘Memoir of a Snail’ as Pearce, Kidman, Blanchett, and Watts secure acting nods

Some of Australia’s most revered acting talent will vie for Golden Globes in January, with Nicole Kidman, Guy Pearce, Cate Blanchett, and Naomi Watts all securing nominations, while Adam Eliott’s Memoir of a Snail is up for Best Animated Motion Picture.

Kidman, who has had one of the most prolific years of her career across film and television, is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for her role as a high-powered CEO who begins an affair with a much younger intern in Halina Reijn’s mystery thriller Babygirl.

She will be confident of her chances, having already won the Volpi Cup at this year’s Venice International Film Festival, but faces stiff competition in the category from Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Kate Winslet (Lee).

Pearce also gets the nod for an A24 film, represented in the Best Performance for a Male Actor in a Supporting Role field for his work in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, one of seven nominations for the historical drama. He shares the category with Yura Borisov (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice), and Denzel Washington (Gladiator 2).

Cate Blanchett in ‘Disclaimer’ (Image: AppleTV+)

In the television categories, Watts and Blanchett will go head to head in the battle for Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television, competing alongside Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Sofía Vergara (Griselda), and Winslet (The Regime). Watts is nominated for her role as socialite Babe Paley in the FX anthology series Feud: Capote vs The Swans and Blanchett gets the nod for playing television documentary journalist Catherine Ravenscroft in the AppleTV+ miniseries Disclaimer.

Outside of the acting categories, the Docklands-shot Memoir of a Snail has the opportunity to follow up its Best Feature win at this year’s Annecy International Animation Festival with the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Animated, where it is nominated alongside The Wild Robot, Inside Out 2, Moana 2, and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Jacques Audiard’s drug cartel musical Emilia Pérez was the most represented film with 10 nominations, and FX/Hulu kitchen-set dramedy The Bear continued its dominance of the television categories with five nods.

The winners of the 82nd Golden Globes will be announced on Sunday, January 5 (US time) in a ceremony hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. Find the full list of nominees here.