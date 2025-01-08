‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ (Trailer)

Stan original series Good Cop/Bad Cop follows Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force who must contend with colourful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) – who happens to be their father.

The ‘charmedy’ series from Will & Grace writer John Quaintance was shot on the in Queensland early last year and will premiere on Stan on February 20.