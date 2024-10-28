Google’s Dean Schrafft on how data and AI can help exhibitors boost box office

Box Office
With the quality and quantity of data continuing to evolve as new technologies such as artificial intelligence exert greater influence, Sean Slatter speaks with Google industry manager (media, entertainment and technology AU/NZ) Dean Schrafft ahead of this week’s Australian International Movie Convention (AIMC) about the state of exhibition.

IF: In 2023, you stated that new technologies such as AI were becoming increasingly critical in understanding changing consumer behaviour. Do you think...